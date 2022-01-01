Trump-appointed banking regulator resigns after partisan struggle





A leading U.S. banking regulator appointed by former President Donald Trump on Friday announced she was stepping down, paving the way for the Biden administration to shape financial supervision more directly.

Jelena McWilliams, who has chaired the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation since June 2018, said she would leave the organization on February 4, more than a year before her term expires.

The move comes after a rift between senior officials of the FDIC, which insures deposits held with lenders nationwide, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which serves as a watchdog for U.S. consumers, over a merger review banking.

The situation pits McWilliams against Martin Gruenberg, member of the board of directors of the FDIC, and Rohit Chopra, director of the CFPB, both Democrats. Gruenberg and Chopra voted as part of a Democratic majority to initiate a review of the rules related to the bank merger approval process, which McWilliams opposed.

McWilliams detailed the brawl in an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal earlier in December, calling the situation “unprecedented.”

“This conflict is not about bank mergers. If this were the case, the board members would have been willing to work with me and the FDIC staff rather than attempt a hostile takeover of the board’s internal processes, staff and program. of the FDIC, ”she wrote. “This episode is an attempt to wrest control from the chairman of an independent agency with a change in administration.”

In his resignation letter to President Joe Biden, McWilliams said it was a “tremendous honor” to serve as the head of the FDIC and underlined the strength of the financial system through one of the worst economic contractions in the world. story last year.

“The unexpected shock of Covid-19 tested the resilience of our financial system from March 2020, and the FDIC took swift action to maintain stability and provide flexibility to banks and consumers,” he said. she writes. “The core of our financial system has not only weathered the storm, but has been a tangible source of strength for the US economy.”

Prior to her tenure with the FDIC, McWilliams worked as chief counsel for the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee and previously served as an attorney on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

With his departure, Biden has another regulatory post to fill. The top control post at the US central bank remains vacant after Randal Quarles’ tenure expires in October.

The former Fed governor, who left the institution completely in December, was appointed to the post by Trump in 2017.

Quarles has been criticized by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party for relaxing some of the rules and regulations restricting banks in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Candidates for both the FDIC position and the vice president for the oversight role of the Fed are expected to take a tougher stance on financial surveillance issues.

