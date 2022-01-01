9 Punjabi agricultural unions protesting Prime Minister’s visit: the Tribune India





Tribune press service Bathinda, December 31 Nine farmers’ unions have announced that they will hold protests and wave “Modi go back” banners throughout the state during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the Punjab on January 5. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) has already announced that it will protest against the Prime Minister’s visit. Now eight other unions – Krantikari Kisan Union, Punjab; Azad Kisan Committee, Doaba; Jai Kisan Andolan; BKU (Sidhupur); Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Kotbudha; Lok Bhalai Welfare Society, BKU (Krantikari); and Dasuya Sugarcane Committee – said they do the same. BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) Secretary Shingara Singh Mann said: “Farmers’ unions have announced the protest against Prime Minister Modi’s visit as the Center has done nothing to meet our pending demands. Requests not yet met The Center did not respond to our requests, including financial support for the families of farmers who died during the unrest in Delhi. —Surjeet Phool, head of BKU (krantikari) In addition, the farmers said that after the repeal of agricultural laws, the government promised to resume criminal cases and compensate the deceased protesters in Delhi. “No serious action has been taken on this and even no mention has been made of the committee working on the MSP. Moreover, no action was taken even after the SIT report on the incident of the murder of farmers in Lakhimpur, ”they added. Farmer leaders called on other organizations of farmers, workers, workers and youth in Punjab to take an active part in the protest. The BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) is already organizing unlimited protests against the state government in 15 locations across the state, demanding debt forgiveness and compensation for cotton crop damaged by the pink bollworm attack in the state. BKU (Krantikari) Surjeet Singh Phool said we have asked all like-minded organizations to support our decision to force the Center to respond to all of our requests. This is the Prime Minister’s first visit after the repeal of agricultural laws. – TNS The action plan On January 2, every village in the state will host a protest. On January 5, the tehsil and dharnas at the district level will be held from noon to 2 p.m. The effigies of the Modi government will be burned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/punjab/9-farm-unions-to-protest-pms-visit-356750 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos