Goodbye 2021, Welcome 2022..This is the President’s message on the last day and the first day





CIREBONRAYA-The year 2021 has passed with all the tests for this nation. There are pandemics, recessions, and great uncertainty. As quoted on President Joko Widodo’s website, all of these tests have forged this great nation. Strengthen and unite everything. “With this forge, we welcome 2022 with a new spirit, working for an advanced Indonesia,” said the president. Meanwhile, the day before or the last day of 2021, Friday, December 31, the President said that throughout 2021 we will be grappling with two big jobs. “It breaks the chain of spread of the Covid 19 virus and keeps the Indonesian economy growing. The pandemic and the economy are like two bodies at the end of a movement that we must keep in balance,” the president said. According to him, the pandemic has so far slowed down. Hospitals are now more flexible in treating patients with non-Covid illnesses. This was all brought up by the president because of the role of all those who adhere to health protocols and step up vaccinations. Of the goal of 208 million vaccine targets, as of December 30, approximately 273 million doses of vaccine have been injected, 160 million doses of the first vaccine and more than 113 million full doses of vaccine. “At the other end of the swing is the economy. We have experienced a recession, negative growth, an economic slowdown in many sectors and high uncertainty in almost all areas, ”he explained. However, with passion and hard work, this nation survived. The Indonesian economy in the third quarter of 2021 grew by 3.51%. On the other hand, the pandemic is at the origin of a new world: the digital civilization. E-commerce, for example, is worth $ 24.8 billion this year. From December 1, 2021 until next year, Indonesia holds the presidency of the G20 – a group of 19 countries plus the European Union that collectively represent around 60% of the world’s population, 80% of the global economy and 75% of total world trade. Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 is an honor as well as an opportunity for Indonesia to play a more important and decisive role in the recovery of the world economy, a healthier, more just and more sustainable world governance. * **

