Downing Street apartment renovation: who is Lord Geidt – and what decision did he make about Boris Johnson?





The Election Commission fined the Conservative Party 17,800 for its failure to correctly declare the donations that went to the renovation of the Downing Street apartment

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6992%"/> Boris Johnson is expected to be allowed to violate the ministerial code of conduct following another investigation into his conduct regarding funding for renovations to the apartment above Number 11 Downing Street. Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s adviser on the ministerial code, reopened an earlier investigation into the financing of apartments after the election commission’s findings appeared to contradict some of its previous findings. Register to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise Renovation of an apartment in Downing Street It was reported earlier this year that Boris Johnson has ordered an expensive renovation of the apartment above Number 11 Downing Street. At the time, Johnson denied that the cost of the renovation had been borne by Tory donor Lord Brownlow. An investigation by Lord Geidt at the time cleared Johnson of any wrongdoing, noting that he was not aware until media reports appeared in February 2021 of plans to make Brownlow pay to a charitable trust created for the renovation. . The Election Commission fined Tories 17,800 last month following its investigation, which also revealed Johnson messaged Lord Brownlow last November asking for money to renovate the apartment number 11. This revelation contradicted Lord Geidts’ earlier findings and prompted the PM’s ethics counselor to revisit the matter. It is understood that Geidt has considered resigning on this matter, although reports suggest that Geidt will clear Johnson of any wrongdoing. Who is Lord Geidt? Lord Geidt is the Prime Minister’s advisor on the interests of ministers, the rules that govern the behavior of government ministers, including the Prime Minister. Lord Geidt, who previously served as the Queen’s Private Secretary for 10 years, was appointed to Johnson’s adviser in April 2021, in direct response to reports of the renovation of the Downing Street apartment. Former Prime Minister’s ethics adviser Alex Allan resigned in late 2020 after Johnson rejected his finding that Priti Patel had broken the ministerial code by intimidating officials. What did Labor say? Responding to information from the FT, the Labor Party criticized Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party and asked Lord Geidt to publish all correspondence with the Prime Minister. Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said: After the Election Commission ruled that the Conservative Party broke the law on declaration of donations, the Prime Minister scoffed at the standards the public is entitled to expect. As the UK public faces a cost-of-living crisis, Boris Johnson is busy writing to his own adviser to explain why he hasn’t given him all the information he needs for his investigation. Lord Geidt is expected to publish all his correspondence with the Prime Minister as a first step towards full transparency on how Boris Johnson explains his WhatsApp messages with Tory donors. It is embarrassing that when the country needs real leadership Boris Johnson is busy trying to clean up his own personal mess.

