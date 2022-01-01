Turkey’s currency problems may worsen

I N TIMES OF problem, it’s good to have something to lean on. For a currency, this could be a central bank able to contain inflation, or a stable and predictable government to reassure nervous investors. Since today’s Turkey has neither, its declining currency, the pound, has had to seek help elsewhere. On December 20, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced an unorthodox plan to save Turkey’s economy from the crisis his policies have caused. This implies that the government insures certain deposits in lira against fluctuations in the exchange rate.

In the short term, the plan seemed to have worked. The day after Mr Erdogans’ announcement, the pound rebounded to a record high, quickly erasing a month of losses. Yet the main driver of the recovery was not the deposit insurance program but the central bank, which spent billions of dollars of its shrinking reserves to buy lire. The currency recovery saved time for Mr. Erdogan, who was in great political difficulty. But this has only dimmed, if not worsened, the risks to the Turkish economy.

The immediate source of these risks is Mr. Erdogan’s obsession with low interest rates. For years, he insisted, in defiance of the basic economy, that low rates reduce inflation rather than fuel it. From September, with Turkish inflation hovering around 20%, Erdogan pushed the central bank to cut its key rate four times, from 19% to 14%. It triggered a currency crash. Even after its recent rally, the pound lost almost 40% against the dollar in 2021, more than any other major currency.

Mr Erdogan maintains that a weak pound will benefit Turkey’s economy, boosting exports and attracting investors. Few Turks agree. In a recent poll, 94% said the depreciation had a negative impact. About two in three said they could not meet their basic needs without taking out loans. Even more believe that inflation is much higher than the officially announced rate of 21%.

Rapidly rising food and energy prices hit the poor particularly hard, as they spend more of their income on basic necessities. There are long lines at stores selling subsidized bread. Real wages have fallen. Turkey’s middle class, which swelled during Mr. Erdogan’s first decade in power, is shrinking. A chef at an Istanbul restaurant said he took out a cash loan in September to stock up on diapers for his baby, fearing they would soon be unaffordable. Since then, their price has more than doubled.

Mr Erdogan will never describe it as such, but his plan to save the Lira is in fact an indirect rate hike for savers. As part of the plan, the Turkish government will compensate holders of lira term deposits when the depreciation of the currency against hard currencies exceeds the interest rate offered by their banks. If the dollar strengthened 30% against the pound in a year, for example, a depositor in a bank with an annual rate of 14% would get an additional 16% thanks to the Turkish treasury. The Turkish taxpayer will eventually bail out the Turkish depositor.

The ploy may have helped prevent a run on the banks. The Turks had converted their savings into dollars at an all-time high, contributing to the fall of the lire. Over 60% of the country’s deposits are now held in foreign currencies. Some were planning to flee Turkish banks altogether. People had started to lose faith in the banking system, explains Ozlem Derici Sengul, founding partner of Spinn Consulting in Istanbul. The decision stopped that. Still, the rally had less to do with confidence in Mr Erdogans’ plan than with interventions by Turkish lenders. Since early December, Turkey’s central bank has spent at least $ 20 billion in foreign reserves to support the currency, sometimes acting itself and sometimes through state-owned commercial banks. In the two days surrounding Mr Erdogans’ announcement, Turkish banks bought $ 7 billion lira. Regardless of its effectiveness, the new system represents a significant risk for public finances. If much of Turkey’s roughly $ 300 billion in private savings goes into guaranteed deposits, a sharply declining currency could put the state on the hook for hundreds of billions of lire. The system can implode when faced with an exchange rate shock or risk premium, said Hakan Kara, former chief economist at the central bank. Standard economics would like Turkey to raise interest rates to lower inflation and stabilize exchange rates. But that seems less likely than ever. Mr Erdogan pushed his way through, ignoring appeals from economists and business groups and citing an Islamic injunction against usury to justify his eccentric policies.

Faithful media have proclaimed Mr Erdogans to be a masterstroke, and the government has ways of discouraging skeptics from speaking out. On December 27, Turkey’s banking regulator filed criminal charges against Durmus Yilmaz, a former central bank governor, and at least 25 others for criticizing monetary policy and for other statements she disliked. Mr. Yilmaz had accused the president of having turned the country into a laboratory of crazy ideas. But other criticisms are beyond the reach of the police of Mr. Erdogans. At a press conference on December 23, Vladimir Putin defended the recent rate hikes by Russian central banks. Without them, he said, we could end up like Turkey.