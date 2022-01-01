Alvin Bragg sworn in as Manhattan District Attorney, taking over Trump case





NEW YORK (AP) Alvin Bragg has already landed a historic first, assuming office on Saturday as Manhattan’s first black district attorney. Now he weighs another: whether to make Donald Trump the first former president ever accused of a crime.

As a district attorney, Bragg inherited an investigation into Trump and his business practices from his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., who refused to be re-elected last year after 12 years in this prominent position.

After weeks of speculation over whether Vance would end his tenure by indicting Trump, the former prosecutor passed the ruling on to Bragg, a 48-year-old civil rights lawyer and former federal prosecutor who was sworn in during the ‘a private ceremony, in part because of concerns over COVID-19.

Bragg told CNN last month that hell would be directly involved in the Trump case. He also said he asked the two senior prosecutors who led the case under the leadership of Vance General Counsel Carey Dunne and former Mafia District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to stay and carry on.

This is obviously a big case, one that personally deserves the DA’s attention, Bragg told CNN.

The investigation resulted in charges last summer against the Trumps company, the Trump Organization, and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg. In the fall, Vance called a new grand jury to hear the evidence in the case.

Trump himself is still under investigation by the bureau after Vance waged a years-long fight to gain access to Republicans’ tax records.

As a senior deputy to the New York attorney general in 2018, Bragg helped oversee a lawsuit that led to the shutdown of the Trumps charitable foundation over allegations he used the nonprofit to promote his political and commercial interests.

Bragg, amid a growing wave of progressive and reformist prosecutors across the country, defeated Republican Thomas Kenniff in November after winning an eight-way Democratic primary in the spring.

Bragg campaigned in part on a promise to change the culture of the district attorney’s office. Drawing on his own experiences growing up in Harlem during the 1980s crack epidemic, Bragg said he wanted to downsize the system, refusing to prosecute many small-scale offenses and seek alternatives to prosecution for them. petty crimes of poverty.

When he was 15, a police officer pointed a gun in his face and falsely accused him of being a drug dealer as he walked to buy his father’s groceries. Bragg filed a complaint with his parents, which sparked interest in the law.

He had a knife to his throat. As an adult, he opened his home to a brother-in-law just released from prison. Sometimes, Bragg said, the Mandates Squad would show up looking for the brother-in-law, knock on the door, and wake their children.

Bragg spent the last days of his campaign participating in a rare judicial inquiry into the death of Eric Garner, whose calls for I Can’t Breathe to the cops who threw him to the ground in a choke became a cry of rallying for Black Lives Matter protesters in 2014 Bragg called it the most emotionally significant case of his career.

Being elected DA, Bragg said voters placed him in deep trust.

The basic role of the district attorney is to ensure both fairness and security, Bragg told supporters on election night.

This is the trust that was placed in me on the ballot, but it is for all of us that we have worked to show the city and the country a model for combining partnership, fairness and security into one.

