President Erdogan called on citizens to keep their savings in lire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turks should keep their savings in the national currency, the Turkish lira. The recent currency depreciation issues are now under control, he added.

“I want all citizens to keep their savings in our own money, do all their business with our currency,” Erdogan said during his appearance in Istanbul.

“Let’s not forget that until we take our own money as a benchmark, we are doomed to sink. The Turkish lira – our money – is what we will go with, ”he added.

Erdogan also called for the introduction of gold “stored under the mattress” into the banking system, the Daily Sabah reported.

Following the introduction of the new Turkish-denominated deposit protection program, the value of the pound rose 50% during the week, rebounding from an all-time low of 18.4 lire to the dollar.

Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Wednesday called on citizens to sue economists for commenting on the currency’s decline, which “misled” them. The politician accused specialists commenting on Turkish inflation of waging a “psychological war” by calling for the purchase of gold and dollars in order to save money in the face of the fall in the value of the Turkish lira.

The finance minister’s statement was preceded by the decision of the Turkish banking regulator to file a complaint against more than 20 people, including former central bank governor Durmus Yilmaz, for their comments on inflation on social media, a reported the Daily Sabah.

Analysts associate the decline in the value of the Turkish currency with President Erdogan’s decision to lower interest rates in Turkey, which is contrary to conventional methods of fighting inflation. Erdogan – as he himself argues – wants to increase national exports and the level of investment in the country by increasing the money supply.

