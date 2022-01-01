Boris Johnson “must be cleared” for breaking ministerial code for renovation of Downing Street apartment





BORIS Johnson is said to be on the verge of being allowed to break ministerial code over payments made by a Tory lord to renovate his Downing Street apartment.

According toFinancial Time, the internal investigation by Lord Geidt will criticize the Prime Minister but will not say that he broke the rules.

Geidt had previously authorized Johnson to break the ministerial code regarding donations made by Lord Brownlow for the Prime Minister’s Apartment No.11. However, a recent Election Commission investigation uncovered WhatsApp messages between Brownlow and Johnson, showing that the Prime Minister had had direct contact with Brownlow about the apartment renovation. READ MORE: Dooming dashboard finds Boris Johnson government ‘corrupt in every way’ The watchdogs report raised further questions as it discussed evidence Johnson sent the Tory peer a WhatsApp message in November 2020 asking him to authorize further renovations, at this unspecified stage, on the residence , which he accepted. This despite Johnson telling Lord Geidt that he only learned about the payments immediately before media reports in February 2021. Brownlow donated 58,000 to the Conservative Party to help renovate the apartment for which the party was fined 17,800 after failing to properly report the money. Lord Geidt previously cleared Johnson for breaking the code regarding funding for the renovation of the apartment The Financial Times reports that several recent letters between Geidt and Johnson inquiring about whether Johnson misled the original investigation could be released in the New Year. Geidt has reportedly told his colleagues that the situation is deeply unsatisfactory. Despite this, Johnson would be cleared. The Financial Times quoted a senior official: Geidt is making it clear that the situation is a total mess. But at the same time, the fundamental conclusion is that the prime minister did not deceive and violate the ministerial code. ” The FT reported that government advisers said Lord Geidt had now seen all relevant WhatsApp messages and concluded that there had been no breach of the code. Prime Minister investigated over payments to renovate his Downing Street apartment But the newspaper said the prime minister’s conduct would be criticized. He said that, according to several Whitehall officials familiar with Lord Geidts’ latest investigation, three to four letters had been exchanged with No.10 on the recent revelations, which could be released in the New Year. The FT reported that a source said of the investigation: There is enough in these letters to raise eyebrows. The Prime Minister apologized for some of the circumstances surrounding the original investigation, which Lord Geidt accepted. The Prime Minister denied ever lying to Geidt about his knowledge of the funds for the apartment. The revelation of the WhatsApp messages between Johnson and Brownlow prompted resignation calls, with the SNP saying Johnson “simply cannot be allowed to remain as prime minister” after the evidence emerged. The public deserves to know.

It is embarrassing that when the country needs real leadership Boris Johnson is busy trying to clean up his own personal mess. https://t.co/lf9Eqcrtft Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) December 30, 2021 Labor previously accused Johnson of lying to Geidt. Ahead of the investigation’s expected findings, Deputy Party Leader Angela Rayner said: After the Election Commission ruled that the Conservative Party violated the law on declaration of donations, the prime minister made fun of standards to which the public is entitled. to expect. READ MORE: Wee Ginger Dug: Judging by past prime ministers Boris Johnson’s time may be over As the UK public faces a cost-of-living crisis, Boris Johnson is busy writing to his own adviser to explain why he hasn’t given him all the information he needs for his investigation. Lord Geidt is expected to publish all his correspondence with the Prime Minister as a first step towards full transparency on how Boris Johnson explains his WhatsApp messages with Tory donors. It is embarrassing that when the country needs real leadership Boris Johnson is busy trying to clean up his own personal mess. A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: We do not comment on speculation.

