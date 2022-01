PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar on January 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the iconic 3-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) business congregation on January 10 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, a state statement said. The summit will also see heads of state and government from five nations. This will include Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia; Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique; Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius; Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal, and Janez Jansa, Prime Minister of Slovenia. Despite difficult times globally, the summit is on track to succeed and showcase the potential of states to the world, the state government has informed. List of participants The event will also see the participation of global business tycoons and CEOs, including Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman, DP World; Didier Casimiro, first vice-president, Rosneft; Tony Fountain, Chairman Nyara Energy Limited, Toshihiro Suzuki, Chairman, Suzuki Motor Corp, Dr Vivek Lall, Managing Director, General Atomics Global Corporation, Maeda Tadashi, Governor, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Salil Gupte, Chairman, Boeing India Pvt Ltd and William L. Blair, Vice President and CEO, Lockheed Martin India Pvt. Ltd. Indian business titans including Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries Limited, Gautam Adani of Adani Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group, Sunil Bharati Mittal of Bharati Enterprises, Ashok Hinduja of Hinduja Group, N. Chandrasekharan of Tata Group and Harsh Goenka of RPG group are also scheduled to attend the event. The theme of the 10th edition of VGGS is “From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, paving the way for an autonomous and enterprising India. A record, 26 countries have joined forces for the VGGS 2022. The main ones are Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, Russia, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, the Netherlands, Denmark and Finland among others. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said: “We have confirmed the attendance of 15 foreign ministers, four foreign governors and heads of state, as well as CEOs of global brands. VGGS 2022 will set new benchmarks for stakeholders, state and country. . ” memoranda of understanding The state has so far received 96 memoranda of understanding in various sectors including chemicals, energy, manufacturing, defense, startups, hospitality, tourism, agrochemicals, among others, committing investments worth approximately 55,000 crore and creating 90,000 jobs.

