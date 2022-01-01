Sarwar informs Imran about drinking water project and university reforms





LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar visited Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and praised the historic National Health Card project.

He briefed the Prime Minister on his contacts with various Members of the European and British Parliament during his recent overseas visits, ongoing projects of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, reforms in universities and measures to solve the problems of Pakistanis overseas.

The Governor informed the Prime Minister that 1,500 Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority projects have been completed and that potable water will be provided to approximately 8 million people in the Punjab. The Aab-e-Pak Authority’s plans for next year have also been finalized.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar also briefed Imran Khan on the steps taken in collaboration with the Punjab Overseas Commission to resolve Pakistani expatriate issues. He said that the provision of basic amenities to the people was the top priority of the government for which all measures would be taken.

In addition, Governor Mohammad Sarwar also met CM Usman Buzdar at Governors House and discussed the new system of local organs in Punjab and various other issues. The two leaders discussed issues related to Punjab’s new system of local government (LG), the political situation, ongoing development projects and other issues were discussed.

Governor Sarwar said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was pursuing a policy of decentralization and that the new system of local government in Punjab was a clear indication that the government believed in solving the problems of the people in their country. gate. He said providing basic amenities to people was the top priority of the government.

Ch Sarwar said people gave the PTI government a mandate for five years, adding that the government would complete its constitutional term and the general elections in the country would be held in 2023. He said political opponents failed in the past and also fail in the future. He advised the opposition to wait for the next general election instead of taking to the streets.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar said providing maximum relief and facilities to people under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership is the government’s top priority and the national health card project speaks volumes for the Prime Minister’s commitment. minister Imran Khan to serve the masses. With each passing day, the people will become more prosperous and the elements of the opposition will fail in their designs, he added.

