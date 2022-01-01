X is for Xi Jinping: at the height of his powers, the Chinese president is nowhere and everywhere on the world stage





Photo by Andrea Verdelli / Getty Images The Chinese president has cast a shadow over world affairs in 2021, even though he has not left the country once in accordance with hispersonal approachto the pandemic since it started. He was absent from the October G20 summit in Rome and the Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow the following month. Yet Xi was never far from the minds of other world leaders. At the June G7 summit in Cornwall, Western leaders called on China to respect human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. A few months later, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia announced a surprise pact, the badly named Aukus, intended to contain a rising China. The new deal blinded France, which lost a valuable contract to supply Australia with diesel submarines. The secret negotiations that led to the Aukus Pact are widely seen as an acknowledgment that Australia believes it needs superior nuclear submarines to counter Xis’ increasingly assertive policies in the Indo-Pacific. Likewise, dozens of countries participated in a US-hosted Democracy Summit in December, an initiative to portray democracy as resilient and adaptable in the face of China’s attempts to rewrite the rules of the international order. to adapt it to its own authoritarian model. (In response, Chinaspearan unconvincing media blitz to claim his system represents a functioning democracy.) In 2021, its leader is at the height of his powers. Xis’s authority is widely regarded as unchallenged. In November hewrotehimself in the history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in a resolution approved by the elite party cadres. It was a demonstration of his authority. The resolution puts him on a par with his most notable predecessors: Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic, and Deng Xiaoping, the economic reformer credited with laying the groundwork for China’s rise. Next year, Xi will almost certainly claim a third five-year term in power, breaking with the CCP rules imposed in the post-Mao era to limit the return of one-man rule. Under Xi, China continued to dismiss Western critiques of its policies, including the crackdown on predominantly Muslim minorities in its western provinces, tightened control over the city of Hong Kong, which is expected to be largely self-governing until 2047, and promised to reunify de facto independence. the island of Taiwan with the mainland, by force if necessary. Xi’s handling of the pandemic has also bolstered his authority. His country has largely succeeded in containing the Covid-19, recording only 4,600 deaths in total (800,000 have died in the United States, China’s main rival, whose population is less than a quarter of the Chinese population). This, state media claim, illustrates the strength of the Chinese system compared to the chaos and weakness of liberal democracy. In 2021, the CCP’s centenary year, Xi had a point to prove: that at the dawn of its second century, the party is stronger than ever and is leading China to its rightful global preeminence. Find other entries in the 2021 New Statesman AZ here. Subscribe to The New Statesmans newsletters

Check the boxes of the newsletters you wish to receive. Morning call



Quick and essential guide to national and world politics from the New Statesman’s political team.

Global review



New Statesmans’ global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday.

The New Daily Statesman



The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every morning of the week.

Green times



New Statesmans weekly environmental email about the politics, business and culture of climate and natural crises – delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

This week in business



A hands-on three-minute look into the week ahead in business, markets, regulation, and investing, landing in your inbox every Monday morning.

Culture edit



Our weekly cultural newsletter, from books and art to pop culture and memes, is sent out every Friday.

Highlights of the week



A weekly roundup of some of the best articles featured in the latest issue of The New Statesman, sent out every Saturday.

From the archive



A weekly dig of the New Statesmans Archives of over 100 years of stellar and influential journalism, sent out every Wednesday.

Events and Offers



Sign up to receive information on NS events, subscription offers and product updates.





Job title Administration office Arts and culture Crew member Business / Business services Clientele / Customer service Communication Construction, Works, Engineering Education, curriculum and teaching Environment, conservation and NRM Management and maintenance of facilities / grounds Financial management Health – Medical and Nursing Management HR, training and organizational development Information and communications technologies Information services, statistics, records, archives Infrastructure management – Transport, public services Lawyers and practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OSH, Risk management Operations management Planning, policy, strategy Print, Design, Edit, Web Projects, programs and advisers Property, asset and fleet management Public relations and media Purchasing and procurement Quality management Scientific and technical research and development Security and Law Enforcement Delivery service Sports and leisures Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellness, Community / Social Services



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/new-statesman-a-z-of-2021/2022/01/x-is-for-xi-jinping-at-the-peak-of-his-powers-chinas-president-is-nowhere-and-everywhere-on-the-world-stage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos