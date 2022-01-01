Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says GOP ‘projects its sexual frustrations’ after former Trump adviser comments on holiday photo





Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to comments on one of her Florida vacation photos on Friday.

A former Trump adviser called her boyfriend’s feet “rude” and “pale” and criticized the mask warrants.

Ocasio-Cortez said the tweet was evidence of “sexual frustration” among his Republican detractors.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to a political commentator who commented on one of her vacation photos on Friday by suggesting that some of her Republican critics harbored “sexual frustration.”

Steve Cortes, previously a commentator for conservative television channel Newsmax and an adviser to former President Donald Trump, posted a photo on Twitter of Ocasio-Cortez and his boyfriend on vacation in Florida. The two were pictured at a table with drinks, and neither was wearing a mask.

“If leftists like AOC really thought warrants and masking worked, they wouldn’t frolic in free FL,” Cortes wrote. He added a jibe to Ocasio-Cortez’s boyfriend, referring to his “pale, coarse male feet” and “hideous sandals”.

Ocasio-Cortez quoted Cortes’ tweet with a response. “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me, they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations on my boyfriend’s feet,” she wrote. “And creepy weirdos.”

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, weird and deranged sexual frustrations that underlie the Republican fixation on me, women and LGBT + people in general,” she added.

Several Ocasio-Cortez critics accused her of trying to deflect criticism with her tweet. A few wrote tweets using the hashtag #AocMeltdown, which was all the rage on Twitter Friday night.

Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal member of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and frequent target of conservative commentators, has spoken out repeatedly about the sexism against him. As her first term in Congress neared, for example, she discussed “double standards” such as reviews of her clothing.

His visit to Florida sparked discussions online among some of his political criticisms regarding the warrants for masks and vaccines in response to COVID-19.

Ocasio-Cortez represents parts of the Bronx and Queens boroughs of New York City, which have relatively strict guidelines for mask wear and vaccination in response to COVID-19. In contrast, Florida, under Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, passed laws prohibiting employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccines and prohibiting schools from adopting mask-wearing policies.

The DeSantis campaign commented on Twitter in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s holiday photo on Friday. “Welcome to Florida, AOC!” the campaign team tweeted. “We hope you get a taste of the freedom here in the Sunshine State through the leadership of @RonDeSantisFL.”

