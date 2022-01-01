People support PM’s vision: Farrukh





Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that residents of the country voted for Prime Minister Imran Khan as they believe and support his vision to bring real change and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

Addressing a news network-PNN’s annual cake-cutting ceremony when he visited the media channel office here, he hoped the New Years 2022 would bring new opportunities and happiness as the community world was facing serious challenges in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic. in the previous years 2020 and 2021.

The Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made significant efforts to minimize the economic implications of the Covid-19 pandemic and has introduced a number of projects for the well-being of the population, he said. he declares.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power after a 22-year long struggle for the upliftment of the people and their rights, adding that it was the first time in the country’s history that the Prime Minister Imran Khan started a social welfare program under which a Sehat card of one million rupees was distributed to each family so that they could get medical treatment from private hospitals as well as other medical centers.

Farrukh said that today Prime Minister Imran Khan made it possible that even a middle class person could benefit from the services of the best medical specialist for their treatment, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to make Pakistan a state -providence on the principles of Riyasat-e- Medina.

The minister said 70,000 new companies were registered in the three years of the PTI government compared to 20,000 companies in five years of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding that private sector companies have made a profit of around Rs 1,000. billion, contributing much to strengthen the national economy.

Regarding the construction sector, Farrukh Habib said that construction sector projects worth 1 trillion rupees were adopted while the Apna Ghar program with more than 100 billion rupees was operational, he added. .

“The PTI government has also introduced the Ehsaas rationing program with an amount of 120 billion rupees,” he said, adding that the Kamyab Jawan program and a number of others have been introduced to uplift the masses. by the government.

“The PTI government has set an example by administering the Covid-19 vaccination of Rs two billion dollars to more than 70 million people,” he said, adding that 10 new dams would soon be in place so that the power outage problem could be solved. These are the positive initiatives that should be highlighted in the media, he said.

The minister said that “the government of Punjab has introduced a district development program costing Rs 360 billion, establishing eight mother and child hospitals, 19 new universities, completing mega canals and more. infrastructure developments to bring development and prosperity to the province “.

Later, speaking to APP, he said the government had made the Department of Press Information (PID) dematerialized because ads were now running online, adding that the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) had been transformed into the Digital News Agency. Likewise, a digital media wing has been set up at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) to project the positive image and narrative of the state, he argued.

The MOIB was playing an effective role in highlighting the states narrative and countering or exposing fake news from the Indian media, he said and added that the government also passed a bill of parliament regarding the protection of the human being. media and journalists staff.

Earlier, Farrukh Habib congratulated the management and journalists associated with the PNN media network for completing one year and said he hoped the news network would carry out positive and factual reporting to raise awareness of the various aspects and in the positive image of the country.

Farrukh said, “This media group is a positive addition to the media industry in Pakistan and added that the media could highlight various issues and challenges prevailing in the society so that the government and relevant departments can take action. measures to improve people’s lifestyles. “

