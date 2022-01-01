Covid News: Expert Denounces Boris Johnson Over “Unboosted” Intensive Care Requests | United Kingdom | News





Jamie Jenkins has slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson for spreading unfounded information. Mr Johnson on Wednesday revealed that nine out of 10 patients had not received their booster injection, but Mr Jenkins, who is a former ONS health analysis manager, refuted the theory. He called Mr Johnson’s misleading statement “false”, claiming that overweight people, whether boosted or not, are instead the ones who fill the majority of beds in intensive care units.

Mr Jenkins said: “Ministers make statements and politicians make false statements. “Ironically, you actually find that severely obese people are well over-represented in intensive care. It’s not just your immunization status. It was then the turn of talkRADIO host Nick de Bois to lash out at ministers for increasing the number of unboosted people who have likely fallen ill from COVID-19. He stressed that their assumptions are based on reports from a few hospitals they have visited, as not all health centers in the country are taken into account. JUSTIN Still wrong! Anti-vaxxers have scolded as bogus BBC interview allegations unravel

He said: “Two days ago the Prime Minister came out and made this statement and he was talking about those who had not had a recall. “How is it even possible that this data is even available, because it was later said that they were only talking about a few hospitals that they visited. “I think this is a big mistake in interpreting the national situation. “It suggested it was all over the country, but it was actually a few hospitals!” “ READ MORE The Scottish invasion of the NYE begins! Buses flock to English party towns – Sturgeon urged to ‘make a Boris’

“These were patients who needed the most extreme care. “And it was 154 patients from July to November, you’re talking about a huge period of time. “And 141 of those 154 patients weren’t vaccinated, that’s where 90 percent of the numbers came from. “During the same period 100,000 people were admitted to hospitals with Covid on the NHS. “So you’re talking about 0.14% of all these patients who went to the hospital. And then you start making that statement on the front page of a national newspaper. “During the same period, there were 4.2 million cases. “The title itself was very selective in what the data held.”

