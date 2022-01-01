China cannot rest on its laurels, nation “still has a long way to go”





President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s Address on Friday highlights how China has emerged stronger from the tough trials of the past 12 months and is expected to solidify confidence that the nation can embrace a brighter future during the year future. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee with Xi at the center, the nation has effectively responded to all challenges and hardships in what Xi called a year of “exceptional significance.” Over the past year, a “resilient and vibrant” China has shown it has a solid foundation to build on as it embarks on the next stage of its development journey. It also showed that with Xi at the helm and guided by Xi Jinping’s thinking on Chinese-style socialism for a new era, there is a clear understanding of what kind of development the nation should pursue and how it should be pursued. should continue at this critical stage. in its development path. The resolution on historical issues adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in November, only the third such resolution in the history of the Party links the past, present and future, showing that the Party has a thorough understanding of the characteristics of the current stage of Chinese economic development and is well prepared to accomplish the task of making China a modern socialist country in all respects. It was under the leadership of the Party, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding in 2021, that the nation achieved the historic achievements of becoming moderately prosperous in all respects and eradicating absolute poverty, as well as knowledge and l practical experience that the Party has acquired. in achieving these hard-earned achievements which are also “contributions to the world”, the country will be of great help as it continues to modernize in a difficult and ever-changing development environment. Now, as the country begins to implement its 14th five-year plan (2021-25) and begins to progress towards long-term goals through 2035, the focus is on improving quality and yields. of economic growth, promoting sustainable economic growth and healthy economic development and making substantial progress in promoting common prosperity. To these ends, Xi stressed that the nation should maintain a long-term perspective, remain aware of potential risks and maintain its strategic direction and determination, paying attention to issues both large and small, and he reminded in time. timely that “if we don’t fail nature, we will never miss nature”, is in fact a rallying cry as the nation pursues the ambitious goal of carbon neutrality. Calling for unity and concerted efforts to ensure “a better future for our nation” and the realization of the common aspiration of the Chinese people for the full reunification of the motherland, Xi said the nation is on an extraordinary path, a path in which the CCP continues to lead the Chinese people on a forward march.

