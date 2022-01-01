No previous government launched health insurance Rs1m: PM





LAHOR:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that none of the governments in the past made the bold move to provide Rs 1million health insurance to the entire population as he kicked off the distribution national Sehat maps of Naya Pakistan for Punjab from Lahore.

The cards will allow every family in the province to receive medical treatment of up to 1 million rupees per year in public and private hospitals.

Addressing the launch ceremony, the Prime Minister said it was a “revolutionary step”.

Prime Minister Imran congratulated the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, the Minister of Health and all the team involved in the project.

“The government of Punjab has embarked on a path that will uplift the country in accordance with the vision of the ancestors of making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state,” he added.

The prime minister added that under the program, around 30 million families would benefit from health insurance, which would cost the government 400 billion rupees.

Read CUs to Compile Sehat Card Data

“Our ancestors dreamed of making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state, but unfortunately it could not be developed along this path. “

He added that unfortunately, no welfare state was formed in the Muslim world after Medina and, in fact, the Scandinavian states were closer to this model.

“Denmark, Norway and Sweden have always believed in inclusive growth and had compassion for the weaker segment,” he observed.

“Any individual or nation respecting the teachings of Allah Almighty will obtain His blessings.”

He claimed that Pakistan had more resources than any of the Scandinavian countries, but that they were more prosperous by adopting the model of a welfare state.

“Today, the government of Punjab took a step to put the country on the path of the uplifting of this nation… We want to transform Pakistan [into] what it was created for. If we don’t go for this course, it will be a big betrayal with the Indian Muslims who voted for it.

The prime minister added that some leaders in the past had claimed to make Pakistan an Asian tiger, which in no way could be greater than the idea of ​​a welfare state like the one in Medina.

The Prime Minister told the assembly that time would prove that the Sehat Card initiative, involving almost equal funding, would perform much better than the Metro or Orange Train buses.

Read more PM calls Shehbaz’s speeches “job applications”

He said all families in the province will receive the Sehat card by March and also decided to replicate the model in Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister said the Sehat card will lead to the development of health infrastructure across the province. “This will encourage the private sector to build hospitals even in remote areas. “

He also said the government would encourage the private sector by allowing duty-free importation of medical equipment to expand the network of private hospitals.

The prime minister told the assembly that a silent revolution was underway thanks to the government’s initiative of housing construction loans by banks for the working class after the government removed all obstacles.

He said people have applied for loans worth Rs 260 billion, of which Rs 110 billion has been approved and Rs 34 billion has already been disbursed.

Under the Kamyab Pakistan program, Prime Minister Imran mentioned that around two million people have received interest-free loans for the construction of their houses.

In addition, a loan of 0.5 million rupees was also given to farmers and others to start their own businesses.

Through the Ehsaas Ration program, nearly 54% of the population received a 30% subsidy on the purchase of ghee, flour and pulses.

Previously, the Prime Minister had distributed Sehat cards to beneficiaries.

(With APP input)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2336491/pm-launches-naya-pakistan-national-sehat-card-for-punjab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos