Transactions of nearly 70 lakh crore made via UPI in 2021: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that transactions of nearly 70 lakh crore were made through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode across the country in 2021.

“In 2021, India made approximately 70 lakh crore transactions only through UPI. Today, more than 50,000 start-ups are working in India. Of these, more than 10,000 start-ups have been created in the past six months, ”said Modi.

In addition, he said that as a global leader against climate change, India has also set itself a net zero carbon emissions target ahead of the world by 2070.

“India is also working on electric vehicles. In 2021, the age of marriage for daughters has increased from 18 to 21, that is, equal to that of sons,” the prime minister said.

He said the country’s economic growth rate is over 8% and record foreign investment has come to India. “Old records have also been broken in the collection of the GST. We have also established new paradigms in exports and in particular in agriculture,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said it was time to start a “dynamic new journey” of the country’s resolutions in the year India completes 75 years of independence.

“Today, as we enter the New Year, building on our efforts of last year, we must move forward to new resolutions. This year we will complete 75 years of our independence. time to begin a new dynamic journey of the country’s resolutions, to move forward with renewed vigor, “he added.

During the event, the Prime Minister also released a capital grant of over 14 crores to around 351 agricultural producer organizations (OPAs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh of farmers.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s office, this is in line with the government’s continued commitment and determination to empower grassroots farmers.

This will allow the transfer of an amount of more than 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore of beneficiary farm families, PMO said.

As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial advantage of 6,000 per year are provided to eligible beneficiary farm families, payable in three equal installments of four months of 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this diagram, Samman Rashi of more than 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farming families so far.

