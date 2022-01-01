In Turkey, an exhibition intended to shed light on Kurdish suffering sparked fury





DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Dozens of brightly colored coffins marked with the initials of dead Kurdish civilians have been placed on the upper ramparts of an ancient fortress. A wall of street signs with the names of other victims and a massive pile of rubber shoes recalled the thousands of people killed or imprisoned during decades of conflict. The installations were part of a recent art exhibition in Turkey’s largest Kurdish city, Diyarbakir, which organizers hoped would uplift a region crushed by years of debilitating conflict. Instead, the show was the subject of furious attacks from both Turks and Kurds, and the government shut it down early as a reminder of just how toxic the subject of the Kurds remains in Turkey. As a Kurdish artist, I wanted the audience to see and confront the hard facts, said artist at the center of the uproar, Ahmet Gunestekin. I wanted visitors to come together with the tragedy of the people of this region. Fighting between Turkish government forces and Kurdish separatists reached Diyarbakir in 2015, leaving the maze of narrow streets in its historic old quarter of Sur in ruins. Since then, the city has lived under strict police control as Turkish authorities jailed local Kurdish politicians and activists.

The city’s chamber of commerce, which hosted the exhibition, had hoped it would give Diyarbakir a much needed boost by attracting visitors and filling hotels. The organizers chose Mr. Gunestekin because he was internationally known and because his work honors the Kurdish minority in the country. Also in its favor: it has long been supported by people close to the ruling party in Turkey.

The exhibition, Memory Chamber, a combination of painting, textiles and sculpture, included installations of political art and video that recalled the suffering of Kurds and other minorities during decades of oppression under Turkish rule. The outcry over this was less about the quality of the art and more about reflecting Turkey’s polarization under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

When he first came to power almost two decades ago, Erdogan quietly encouraged more cultural freedoms for Kurds, especially in media and publishing, and in 2013 he supported a peace process with the Kurdish separatist rebels. But since 2015, when the peace process failed, he has presided over the bombing of Kurdish towns and a ruthless crackdown on Kurdish politicians and activists. The response to the art exhibit, which opened in October, has been bigger than expected in many ways, an opening filled with celebrities, large crowds and full hotels. But it also sparked a storm of criticism from all sides, including from Suleyman Soylu, Turkey’s Interior Minister. He said the exhibit expressed sympathy for terrorists, a term the government increasingly uses to describe its political opponents. And he suggested that Mr. Gunestekin had been used. It is the first time that I have witnessed the use of art by terror, said Soylu.

Mr. Gunestekin counts among his friends former ministers and advisers to Mr. Erdogan. This cachet, as well as his commercial and financial success, allowed him to dare to go where other Kurdish artists cannot. But it wasn’t the first time he ran into censorship, and he took the backlash most of the time in stride. Much of his work reflects his personal history, but he increasingly turned to the creation of resolutely political works.

Mr Gunestekin grew up in the nearby town of Batman and later in Diyarbakir, raised by an Armenian mother-in-law who was orphaned by the genocide. He said he had been influenced by the multi-ethnic artisans of his childhood neighborhood, by years of wandering Kurdish villages and listening to storytellers, and by his mentor, Turkish literary giant Yasar Kemal.

Video installations have explored the loss of the Kurdish language, which Turkey has banned for many years. In one, actors pronounce Kurdish letters that have no equivalent in the Turkish alphabet. In another, two men beat the letters written in chalk on a blackboard with leather thongs until they disappeared.

Mr. Gunestekin is not the only contemporary artist to tackle these themes, but his exhibition was by far the largest and most important in Diyarbakir in the history of the conflict. This conflict at the heart of the art exhibition has lasted for more than three decades and has left around 40,000 dead, mostly Kurds. He pitted the Separatist Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, against the Turkish state. The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, a legal political party that shares much of the PKK’s political platform, is regularly accused of terrorism for its links to militants, and Turkish authorities have dismissed their functions number of its elected officials. and imprisoned them, along with dozens of journalists and activists.

A recent political change in Turkey was evident when the exhibition opened. An alliance of Turkish opposition parties, formed about three years ago to oust Mr Erdogan, is cooperating with the HDP in a bid to consolidate their voting powers ahead of the 2023 elections. The most notable guests at the opening were opposition figures including Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul and presidential candidate, and Mithat Sancar, leader of the pro-Kurdish HDP.

Government officials stayed on the sidelines. Young Kurds showed their displeasure by throwing one of the metal coffins from the ramparts, apparently in protest that the exhibit did not go far enough to recognize all those who lost their lives. But the biggest storm has swirled on social media, where Mr Gunestekin happily engages on Instagram with his million followers. Socialites have been criticized for posing for selfies in front of monuments to suffering, as have guests dancing at a reception. For some, Mr Gunestekin represents what they dislike about Mr Erdogan’s rule, the enrichment of those with ties to the party. Putting on such a show would have been impossible for most Kurdish artists, said a local artist. Many in Turkey have been jailed for making political comments.

The work of contemporary local Kurdish artists is much more closely watched, a sign of the self-censorship to which most artists have been coerced.

Some of the townspeople said they did not need a memory chamber because they were still under oppression from the Turkish government. We lived what he is trying to say, says Nusret, 30, a barber, who only gave his first name for fear of reprisals from the government. Our pain has not yet passed. What is the use of strengthening our pain? But at the same time, there was no doubt about the enthusiasm of many who visited the exhibition during the two-month opening, with lineups on weekends. I walked around with a knot in my throat, said Pinar Celik, 38, a teacher from Ankara. He is an artist who grew up in our culture and who confronted us with issues that we were trying to cover up or forget. Many said they did not fully understand the work, but recognized the Kurdish imagery and the traditional use of bright colors. On the ramparts, a Kurdish woman, Yildiz Dag, looked at the multicolored coffins and spoke one word: oppression.

We are saddened to see them, she said. But it’s good to show that, so that it doesn’t happen again.

