I will go further and faster to make Brexit a success, says Boris Johnson on his birthday





Mr Johnson hailed the beer tax cuts in the budget and the restoration of the crown stamp for pint glasses as examples of how his government was bringing common sense back to our rulebook. The work is not done and we must continue our momentum. Over the coming year, my government will go further and faster to deliver on the Brexit promise and harness the enormous potential of our new freedoms. The deployment of 133 million doses of vaccine, free trade agreements with more than 70 countries and the end of the controversial tax on tampons have been hailed by No 10 as key achievements since the Brexit deal. Whitehall staff have also been tasked with implementing the recommendations of the Task Force for Regulatory Reform, Innovation and Growth, chaired by Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader. Post-Brexit Change Pro-Growth Portfolio The task force reported to the Prime Minister in June 2021. Its recommendations include a pro-growth data rights regime that ministers consider more proportionate than the GDPR rules set by Brussels, amending the rules on genetically modified organisms. and modernization of vehicle standards. Downing Street also plans to improve its work on artificial intelligence and change the Medical Devices Act to make the most of pioneering technologies, while keeping the safety of NHS patients safe. It is hoped that the government’s post-Brexit agricultural reforms, which could see genetically modified foods grown in English fields, could give some farmers a competitive advantage over European exporters who are bound by strict regulations. In its report, the task force concluded: Regulation can be both an unnecessary obstacle to growth for many companies and a catalyst for investment in new sectors. Bad regulation is inefficient, expensive and difficult to implement … [but] good regulation, properly put in place, can be an essential part of the infrastructure to support growth. On Friday evening, it was reported that ministers wanted to ease immigration rules for Indians to make it easier for them to live and work in the UK, ahead of trade talks in the coming weeks. International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is expected to travel to Delhi in January and will use the visit to explore immigration programs that could allow thousands of people to leave the subcontinent, the Times reported.

