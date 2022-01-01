PM Kisan 10th installment released today; Here’s how to check the status online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 10th financial benefit installment under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), transferring an amount of over 20,000 crore to over 10 crore of beneficiary farm families today.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the money transfer was in line with Modi’s continued commitment and determination to empower grassroots farmers.

Under this scheme, a financial benefit of 6,000 per year are provided to eligible farming families, payable in three equal installments of four months of 2,000.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, an amount of 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred so far.

How to check the status online:

Step 1

To check the status of PM Kisan’s 10th installment, visit PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’s website at pmkisan.gov.in

2nd step

Click on the ‘Beneficiary status’ tab on the home page.

Step 3

Select one of the options – Aadhaar number, account number or mobile number.

Step 4

After choosing the selected option, click on[SetData'[Définirlesdonnées'[SetData’

Step 5

You can also download the PM Kisan mobile app from the PM Kisan official website or from the Google Play Store / App Store.

During the program organized by videoconference, the Prime Minister will also pay an equity grant of more than 14 crore to around 351 agricultural producer organizations (OPAs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh of farmers. He will also interact with the FPOs during the event and also deliver a speech.

