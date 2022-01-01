Pakistan’s economic diplomacy under Imran Khan





Pakistan entered a new political atmosphere under Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), a program of Naya Pakistan in 2018 after conquering the dynastic parties that had been in politics for decades. His vision of achieving an Islamic welfare state while protecting national interests from corruption is a huge struggle in itself.

Foreign policy under the Imran Khan era appears to be enhanced by understanding the country’s national security and national interests. He expressed his sheer disappointment in his speeches for making Pakistan a victim of geopolitics due to the negligence of previous governments. Many developments have taken place under Khan’s government and the country’s economic diplomacy has improved.

The United States has pledged $ 300 million in aid to fight terrorism, which happened in just one week of Khan’s government. However, when Pakistan succeeded in getting the Taliban to agree to peace talks, aid continued the following year, but threats to cancel coalition support continued. . Diplomatic relations were affected after Khan’s pro-Taliban positions. While relations with Afghanistan are on good terms. Khan believed in establishing a relationship of mutual benefit with the United States rather than with Pakistan alone to sacrifice for improvement. He raised his voice about the “drone attacks” on Pakistani territory by the United States.

Russia and Pakistan, after decades of cold relations, began to join hands in reinvigorating the cold relations through diplomacy. Ties between Russia and Pakistan began to deteriorate when Pakistan aided the United States in the military and provided financial aid to the Afghans.

Russia has offered its support in stepping up the fight against terrorism by signing a PakStream Gas Pipeline Project (PSGP) pact in Islamabad. 1.2 billion m3 of natural gas will be imported through a 1,100 km pipeline that will enter the southern port of Karachi and extend north into the Punjab.

Pakistan and Iran strengthen ties to end civil war in Afghanistan. An agreement to speed up truck traffic from Pakistan to Europe was signed and many investment and trade opportunities were discussed during the adviser’s visit to Iran. Bilateral trade between the two countries will increase by $ 5 billion and Iran has invited Pakistani companies to invest.

At the January 2021 meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglo, the two countries underlined mutual cooperation, and Turkish companies’ investments in Pakistan will also be increased to more than $ 1 billion. While the other “strategic economic framework” agreement took place during President Erdoan’s visit to Pakistan. The agreement encompasses a wide range of initiatives in the fields of science and technology, health, tourism and education, while the Pakistan-Turkey Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is still In progress.

Pakistan’s exports to China increased 69% from the previous year, totaling $ 888 million in the first quarter of 2021. Moin ul Haque, Pakistan’s ambassador to China, tweeted. According to the Ministry of Commerce, Chinese imports from Pakistan reached 2.12 billion dollars, an increase of 17.5%. This shows that bilateral relations between Pakistan and China are flourishing from 2020 and that expectations are high to improve with each passing period.

Therefore, Pakistan’s foreign policy challenges will continue to increase by focusing on national interests while constantly developing ties with Western and Islamic states, and leveraging the CPEC to alleviate economic downturns. Second, maintain good relations with neighboring states while significantly reducing military risks and threats that hamper economic growth; and third, the initiation of various programs and collective agreements with multilateral countries on trade, foreign investment and trade affect Pakistan’s economic output, and deal with inter-country politics while tackling the Kashmir issue. is a significant challenge. Pakistan has put a lot of effort under Imran Khan’s leadership to strengthen ties with other states, leaving high expectations that in the future, other neighboring countries will be happy to engage with Pakistan. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://blogs.dunyanews.tv/28605/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos