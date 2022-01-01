Jokowi: G20 presidency becomes opportunity for Indonesia to play role in global economy decision: National Okezone





JAKARTA – Welcoming 2022, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reiterated Indonesia’s position as the host of the international forum, namely the G20 Presidency. This forum will discuss various issues regarding the global economy. Jokowi said that from December 1, 2021 until next year, Indonesia will occupy the position of the G20 presidency. In this forum there is a group of 19 countries plus the European Union which collectively represent around 60% of the world population, 80% of the world economy and 75% of total world trade.

“Indonesia’s chairmanship of the G20 is an honor as well as an opportunity for Indonesia to play a more important and decisive role in the recovery of the world economy, a healthier, more just and more sustainable world governance” , said Jokowi, quoted on his personal Instagram account. count, Friday (12/31/2021). ) night. Read also :Jokowi Reveals 2 Government’s Hard Work Throughout 2021, What Are They? As previously reported, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said President Joko Widodo had instructed the Indonesian G20 Presidency in 2022 to cover three main topics. The main topics include the architecture of global health, digital transformation and energy transition. Coordinating Minister Airlangga explained that the Global Health Architecture is Indonesia’s effort to strengthen and restructure the governance and global health architecture after the pandemic.

Encourage ASEAN, especially Indonesia, to become a transfer hub for vaccine development and production, ”Coordinating Minister Airlangga said at the 1st SherpaG20Indonesia 2022 meeting on Tuesday (7/12/2021 ). Second, with a digitally-based transformation creating economic value through digital technology and encouraging the digitization of sectors that are becoming new engines of growth. Third, the energy transition is needed to expand access to clean and affordable technologies, as well as funding to accelerate the transition to more sustainable energy. “The three main topics will serve as a guide to produce policy recommendations that are more people-friendly, more concrete and can be implemented,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.okezone.com/read/2022/01/01/337/2525813/jokowi-presidensi-g20-jadi-kesempatan-indonesia-berperan-tentukan-perekonomian-dunia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos