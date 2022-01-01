Is 2022 the year Trump is charged with a felony?





During a committee hearing in mid-December, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Deputy Chair of the House Committee on January 6, highlighted the potential guilt of former President Donald Trump for the Jan.6 attack. Referring to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, she said: Mr Meadows’ own testimony will focus on another key issue before this committee: Donald Trump, by his action or inaction, a- did he seek by corruption to hinder or hinder the procedure of counting electoral votes?

As we enter a new year, this question continues to haunt us. Cheney used the language of a prosecutor, verbatim citing portions of a criminal law (18 US Code 1512) that prohibits the obstruction of official proceedings such as the joint session of Congress in which Electoral College votes are received. and counted to determine the next president of our country.

But no discussion of justice is complete without an investigation of, or the absence of, ongoing criminal proceedings. To date, the Department of Justice has charged more than 700 people accused of participating in the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6. Although no case has yet been tried, many defendants have pleaded guilty and received 41-month probation terms. Trump’s fate, however, continues to be at stake.

If America ever needed some responsibility for what was done to it, it was in 2021. We have witnessed a spasm of national uproar arguably unparalleled in our nation’s history since the Civil War. , beginning with a literal attack on the peaceful transfer of presidential power on January 6 and culminating with a Congress poised to assign its own members, in what may or may not be a productive exercise of accountability.

Two distinctly different stories, while arguably each correct, could be written about 2021 on the liability front, a best of times, worst of times classic.

For those who like their glasses half-full, 2021 culminates with a congressional investigation that is as historic as it is unorthodox. Historic because of the scale, scope, drama and danger of what happened on January 6th, why it happened and who organized, funded, inspired and yes prompted it . Unorthodox because the members of the House select committee conducting the investigation are not only the investigators but also among the victims of the attack. This presents a difficult mix of motives, even for those with the best and most honorable investigative intentions.

For the half-empty glass crew, 2021 turned out to be an undemocratic disappointment, without a politician, member of the Trump administration, or someone sharing the former president’s last name being held accountable. of what some have argued to be crimes committed in the harsh light of day. Pessimists say justice appears to be stuck in the starting blocks with the starter’s pistol nowhere in sight.

Using our current legal landscape as a snapshot of accountability, it’s hard to see what we can extrapolate, if any. As we enter a new year, signs of accountability loom on the horizon: Trump’s adviser and self-proclaimed deconstructor of American democracy, Steve Bannon, is charged with two counts of contempt of Congress. It has at least a patina of impending responsibility; that is, until we remember that Bannon was indicted before defrauding Trump supporters via a bogus We Build the Wall foundation to be pardoned by Trump. So this responsibility is in the eye of the beholder.

Meadows may be about to suffer the same fate as Bannon. On the same day a Washington, DC grand jury charged Bannon with contempt of Congress, Meadows failed to appear under a legally issued subpoena, thereby committing the exact same crime as Bannon. Congress voted to despise Meadows and sent him back to the Justice Department for prosecution. But the grand jury is yet to indict Meadows, and it’s everyone’s guessing whether the Justice Department will be as willing to seek indictment of a former chief of staff as it was when it was. indicted a government person like Bannon.

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark appears to be hanging in orange for the time being. Recall that when Trump learned that no widespread fraud had compromised President Joe Bidens’ victory, he allegedly said: Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and his allies in Congress. Clark apparently accepted Trump on this conspiracy request, returned to his office at the Justice Department, and wrote a letter giving Georgian election officials a roadmap to overturn the election results by corruption.

Unsurprisingly, the House committee subpoenaed Clark to testify. Clark responded by 1) appearing before the committee but refusing to answer questions while asserting no legitimate legal privileges and ending up getting angry, then 2) announcing through a lawyer that when from any future appearances before the committee, he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and then 3) missed several appearance dates, allegedly due to unspecified health concerns. Suffice it to say, Clark’s situation seems to be a mixed bag, at best, on the accountability front.

Any discussion about Clark leads directly to Rep Scott Perry, R-Pa. In a first for the Jan.6 inquest, committee members asked one of their own colleagues, Perry, to provide documents and testimony on the preparations for the attack on Capitol Hill. Among other matters, the committee has indicated that it wants to question Perry about his attempt to help Trump install Clark as acting attorney general. Oh, yeah, there’s also that pesky question of Perry and Meadows communicating through encrypted apps, by inference to avoid finding out what they were talking about. No, my friends, you can’t make that up.

In an absurd display of deviation and cover-up, Perry announced that he would not accede to panel requests because the committee is an illegitimate entity, and because he has immense respect for the rule of law, he could not be associated with such an illegitimate company. .

Perry may have missed the multiple legal opinions, issued by the trial and appellate courts, which have ruled that the House committee was entirely legitimate, doing precisely what it is authorized to do, because the courts have determined that it has a number of valid legislative objectives. So Perrys’ dodge is as absurd as it is unfounded.

But perhaps the funniest answer comes from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. When the Jan. 6 panel recently announced that it was seeking testimony from Jordan on, among other things, his conversations with Trump on the day of the Capitol attack, the best Jordan could find was more or less that he had genuine concerns about the committee, alleging it had edited a text message it sent to Meadows urging former Vice President Mike Pence to ignore Electoral College Pence votes ruled unconstitutional, a process without legal or constitutional authority. Jordan suggested that the committee add, delete or misplace a point in its text, which has been shortened. The committee, Meadows said, has completely misled the American people. This was the reason why Jordan potentially refused to cooperate with the January 6 investigation.

Someone should explain to Jordan that while the law recognizes many testimonial privileges, attorney-client privilege, doctor-patient privilege, priest-parishioner privilege, spousal privilege, executive privilege, there is no such thing as a privilege. misplaced punctuation that would allow him to ignore a legally issued subpoena.

As the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol approaches, we have yet to see any politicians held responsible for the attack on our democracy.

So far, the most promising or disturbing sign, depending on your perspective, of things to come can be found in this recent sighting from Cheney when she spoke to Meadows.

Yes, as we approach the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, we have yet to see any politicians held responsible for the assault on our democracy. And for many, it gives the impression that justice is at a standstill.

Optimists might observe that the Watergate scandal took more than two years to materialize with major lawsuits and convictions. So, with only a year under our belt, we are a long way from a final phase of justice. The pessimist might rightly reply that the Watergate crimes did not involve the kind of direct attack on the very existence of our democracy that we experienced on January 6 and, frankly, continues to live on.

At this moment, the end of the history of justice has yet to be written, and it remains to be seen whether history will record this period in our nation’s history as a time when we have risen to the challenge of accountability and allegiance to the rule of law. or as the final chapter in what was once a great American story.

