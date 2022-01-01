Boris Johnson promises to go “further and faster” to take advantage of Brexit opportunities

Boris Johnson is committed to going further and faster to take advantage of the opportunities of Brexit in 2022.

The historic trade and cooperation agreement defining the future relationship between the UK and the bloc entered into force on January 1, 2021.

Since then, the Prime Minister has said the UK has achieved benefits, such as replacing free movement with a points-based immigration system and signing free trade agreements between Switzerland and Singapore.

Boris Johnson pledged to go further and faster to take advantage of Brexit opportunities in 2022

But he added: The job is not done and we need to keep the momentum going. Over the coming year, my government will go further and faster to deliver on the Brexit promise.

His comments came as business leaders warned that post-Brexit customs controls coming into effect today could exacerbate the supply chain crisis.

The rules will require UK businesses to make customs declarations for goods imported from the EU. They follow the introduction of declarations for products exported from the UK earlier this year.

Businesses will also need to provide additional documentation for food, beverages and animal products in order to pay lower tariffs and avoid tariffs.

The Confederation of British Industry said: The main concern will be impacts on food supply chains… The government must prioritize flows over short-term compliance to reduce the pressure.