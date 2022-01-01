Why it’s time we called for the patriotism of populist and nationalist figures like Boris Johnson and Donald Trump





As a teenager, I was sometimes asked if I considered myself to be of Irish or English nationality. I would answer that I was Anglo-Irish and, if the person I was talking to no longer asked questions about my national identity, I would leave it at that.

But if they kept asking if that meant I was half English and half Irish, I would politely say it didn’t mean anything of the sort.

I would explain that the Anglo-Irish had been the dominant Protestant landowners and the professional class for the last three centuries or so of British rule in Ireland. Their descendants, deprived of all political and economic power, lived there after independence. I then took the questioner, who was now probably a little dismayed by this torrent of information and wishing they had kept their mouths shut, on a quick excursion through Irish history from the Norman invasion led by Strongbow in 1170.

I understood that the person who asked the question was hearing more about national identity and its complex origins in Ireland and England than he had expected. In my early 20s I told a friend about it who told me that if you go around the world, saying you are Anglo-Irish and explaining what that means, people will think you are an Englishman even stranger than they thought. were in the first place.

I could see it was true, but at the same time, I was unfriendly to anyone who expected overly simplistic answers to issues as complex as nationality, nationalism, national identity, and the issues of national self-determination that are among the main driving forces of modern history. . They are so powerful because the nation-state remains the primary focus of community loyalty, which is decisively demonstrated by the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The lack of international cooperation when the chips were down had destructive consequences and this has been repeated all over the world over the past two years.

The Brexit debate in Britain should have led to a more sophisticated approach to nationality, but discussions about it were sparse and generally superficial. Brexiteers tended to see their demand for self-determination as justified by the British exception. They avoided analogies with the independence movements in India, Ireland, Vietnam, Algeria, Mozambique to name a few (leave aside for a moment the degree of real control of Great Britain by the ‘EU and accept that many thought it was).

On occasion, surprising people would see the parallels between the demand for full control of their future by Ireland and England. Two years before Owen Paterson’s political career was destroyed by sordid allegations, he delivered a speech approvingly quoting Irish revolutionary Michael Collins who defended the peace treaty he had just signed with Great Britain. Brittany in 1921. In my opinion, Collins said in the Irish parliament: he gives us the freedom, not the ultimate freedom that all nations desire and develop, but the freedom to achieve it. Patterson argued that Brexit supporters were doing much the same as Collins by signing an imperfect treaty with the EU.

The comparison was derided by commentators on the progressive end of the political spectrum who said the situation in Ireland a century ago and in Britain today was entirely different. Ireland sought to free itself from imperial rule, and Britain had by no means suffered the same degree of foreign repression. But the appeal of nationalist movements around the world has always been about the same. Whether justified or not, the desire for national self-determination remains one of the most powerful forces on the planet and it is political suicide not to recognize it.

The fatal mistake made by opponents of Brexit and opponents of populist nationalist regimes around the world is to treat nationalism like it’s a bad smell, hoping it will go away if they ignore it long enough. They allow leaders like Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Narendra Modi to pose as beleaguered patriots.

It is not enough to denounce those who beat the nationalist tom-tom for making false promises about Global Britain and Make America Great Again. The priority should not be to deride the patriotic card in order to discredit it, which rarely works, but to take it away from those who exploit it to their advantage.

More Opinion

I have found it frustrating over the past decade to watch leftists and liberals in Britain and America cede the nation’s defense to their enemies because they see nationalism as a mask largely for the nation. racism and imperialism. It can certainly be a vehicle for both, but they forget that as progressives they supported the national liberation movements in Vietnam and Algeria which were nationalist movements and that the faces on the signs they carried during the protests were those of patriotic heroes.

The crux of the political attack on Johnson and Trump should be that they are anti-patriots who, for all their pomp, make their countries weaker, not stronger. They betray the past as well as the present. A recent speech at Chatham House extolling Britain’s place in the world by new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is filled with chauvinistic gossip that must cause original creators and supporters of the British Empire to turn around in their eyes. falls with embarrassment and contempt.

For better or for worse, the building blocks of international cooperation are nation states, and the idea of ​​a truly global response to everything has always been wishful thinking. But so does the fantasy of Britain acting alone, since all the victories pseudo-patriots like to boast from the Hundred Years War to World War II would not have been achieved without alliances with d ‘other states.

Populist nationalist leaders are inherently unpatriotic and harm their own country as they depend on the polarization of their own societies by exacerbating threats at home and abroad. This approach remains powerful, as evidenced by the fact that Trump and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil are still political actors despite their calamitous inability to cope with the pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and Brazilians.

However, it is not enough to expose their incompetence or their inability to keep their economic promises. Their opponents wonder why these failures did not cause more damage to the demagogues who promised prosperity and broke their promises. Those responsible generally escape political sanctions for their inability by demonizing minorities or immigrants or by instigating cultural wars.

The best and perhaps the only way to put down populist nationalist regimes is not only to denounce them for having wrapped themselves in the national flag, but to withdraw it for good.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/opinion/why-its-time-we-reclaimed-patriotism-from-populist-nationalist-figures-like-boris-johnson-and-donald-trump-1377557 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos