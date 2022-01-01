Pakistan’s ‘mini budget’ does not solve Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic woes





Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): Pakistan’s “mini budget” or additional finance bill 2021 was presented to the National Assembly on Thursday, but fails to address growing population problems due to high inflation under the regime of Imran Khan.

Although Pakistani Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has rejected any suggestion that the new tax measures are inflationary in nature, the removal of tax exemptions and the increase in the sales tax rate on a large number of products ranging from iodized salt to pharmaceutical ingredients to infant formula milk to cars and more will drive up the prices of titles in the future, according to Dawn.

However, it is argued that the inflationary impact will be somewhat lower than what was generally expected.

In addition, these fiscal measures were also necessary to support the recent measures taken by the State Bank to contain the money supply in the market in order to curb inflation.

In addition, the passage of the Bill as well as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill is one of the key conditions for the resumption of the $ 6 billion financing program of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). IMF that the government abandoned in April of last year in order to pursue rapid growth and in the hope that the world would come to its aid after the US withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan, according to Dawn.

Previously, the role of the SBP was first defined in the State Bank of Pakistan Act 1956. Since then, the SBP law has been amended several times to reflect changes in economic thinking on a global scale, including advocating for an independent role for central banks. Major revisions of the SBP law took place in 1994, 1997, 2012 and 2015.

Pakistan’s return to the IMF program will open other avenues for multilateral dollars in addition to leading to the immediate release of the IMF’s $ 1 billion tranche and will help the country raise funds on the international bond market to cope with its payment obligations abroad over the next six months. months and beyond.

However, both bills were presented to parliament amid strong commitments from opposition parties who called them anti-popular and undermining national sovereignty to resist passage, according to Dawn. (ANI)

