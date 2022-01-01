“Learn from your mistakes and give up patents on Covid vaccines,” SNP urges Boris Johnson





CANCELING patents on coronavirus vaccines and technology would be the morally right move to help poorer countries fight the pandemic, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said.

He said the vaccine disparity between rich and poor countries increases the risk of more mutant variants emerging, hampering the global effort against Covid-19.

In an appeal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Blackford said giving up intellectual property rights to patented vaccines and the technology to produce them would help less developed countries respond to the pandemic. Figures released in December showed that only 6.2% of people in low-income countries had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. At the same time, in the United Kingdom, 81% of those over 12 had received two doses. READ MORE: End UK opposition to vaccine patent waivers, Nicola Sturgeon told Boris Johnson Blackford said: Inequality and imbalance in vaccine production and administration should be a stain on richer countries. While the richest countries immunize their citizens, those in the poorest and developing countries are being left behind, hampering our efforts to properly tackle the health crisis. The pandemic does not recognize borders or people it does not discriminate when it infects. The point is that the only way to deal with this pandemic and the variants of Covid is through a strengthened comprehensive approach. As we head into the new year, the UK government must learn from the mistakes of the past year and make the right moral decision and relinquish intellectual property rights over vaccine patents. The temporary suspension of patent rights covering technology related to Covid-19, in particular vaccines, will help accelerate access to vaccines in developing countries and fight against Covid. The reality is, we won’t beat this virus if we’re not all on the same team. The UK government must step back and lead vaccine equality and stop blocking the waiver to support access to vaccines globally. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously wrote to the Prime Minister asking him to accept a waiver of the agreement on trade-related aspects of intellectual property rights (travel) for Covid-19 health technologies that would allow governments to forgo the protection of rights held by pharmaceutical companies for all health products and technologies necessary to prevent, contain or treat Covid-19 for a period of at least three years. Sturgeon said: By forgoing patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines, countries will be able to make full use of the manufacturing capacity available globally. Ensuring equitable access to vaccine supplies is essential to ensure that as many people as possible are protected, as quickly as possible. The exceptional circumstances presented by the Covid-19 pandemic call for the use of all available measures to end this crisis. A UK government spokesperson said the country was a world leader in ensuring that developing countries can access vaccines, through our investment in Oxford-AstraZeneca, early support for the Covax program and a pledge to donate surplus vaccines. READ MORE: US Position On Lifting Virus Vaccine Patents Not A Quick Fix, EU Says We’re on track to meet our goal of donating 30 million doses by the end of this year, and more next year. We have already donated 23 million doses, of which 18.5 million have gone to Covax for distribution to developing countries, the spokesperson added. The UK is constructively engaging in the World Trade Organization travel waiver debate, and we remain open to any ideas that positively impact vaccine production and distribution. At least 97% of the funding used to create the Astrazenecas Covid vaccine came from the public purse or charitable trusts, according to a study by Universities Allied for Essential Medicines UK. Regardless, Astrazeneca recently announced its intention to start selling this vaccine at a profit – although it had previously pledged not to do so as long as Covid-19 remains a pandemic. The company said it would continue to sell vaccines at cost to poorer countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19819383.learn-mistakes-waive-covid-vaccine-patents-snp-urge-boris-johnson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos