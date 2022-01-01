China opens embassy in Nicaragua for the first time since 1990 – the New Indian Express





Through Associated press MANAGUA (Nicaragua): China on Friday opened an embassy in Nicaragua for the first time since 1990, just over three weeks after President Daniel Ortegas’ government split with Taiwan. Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said there is an ideological affinity between the two countries. Moncada also thanked China for donating one million doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine. Ortega established relations with China in 1985, but after losing the 1990 presidential election, the government of the new President of Nicaragua, Violeta Chamorro, recognized Taiwan. The Nicaraguan government severed relations with the Taiwanese on December 9 and last week seized the former Taiwanese embassy and diplomatic offices, claiming they belonged to China. However, the new Chinese Embassy is located elsewhere and it is not known what China will do with the Taiwan building. Before leaving a week ago, Taiwanese diplomats attempted to donate the properties to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Managua. But the Ortegas government said such a donation would be invalid and the building in an upscale neighborhood of Managua is owned by China. Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned the seriously illegal actions of the Ortega regime, saying the Nicaraguan government violated standard procedures by giving Taiwanese diplomats only two weeks to leave the country. He said Taiwan also condemns the Nicaraguan government’s arbitrary obstruction of the token sale of its property to the Nicaraguan Catholic Church. Monsignor Carlos Avils, Vicar of the Archdiocese of Managua, told La Prensa newspaper that a Taiwanese diplomat offered the property to the church, but added: I told him there was no problem , but the transfer was still undergoing legal proceedings. The Central American country said in early December that it would only officially recognize China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory. The move increased Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation on the international stage, even as the island stepped up official exchanges with countries like Lithuania and Slovakia, which do not officially recognize Taiwan as a country. Taiwan still has 14 official diplomatic allies. China has poached Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in recent years, reducing the number of countries that recognize the democratic island as a sovereign nation. China is against Taiwan, which represents itself in world forums or in diplomacy. Taiwan is touting itself as a defender of democracy, while Ortega was re-elected as Nicaragua’s head in November in what the White House called a pantomime election. The arbitrary imprisonment of nearly 40 opposition figures since May, including seven potential presidential candidates, and the blocking of political party participation have rigged the results long before election day, US President Joe said Biden in a statement in November.

