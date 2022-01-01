Jokowi calls on all parties to sing in 2022 with a new spirit for advanced Indonesia





Realitarakyat.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) calls on all parties to welcome 2022 with a new spirit and work for an advanced Indonesia. President Jokowi said that all hardships, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession and a situation of high uncertainty, have forged the Indonesian nation in 2021. “With this forge, we welcome 2022 with a new spirit, working for Advanced Indonesia,” he said when posting on the official Instagram account @jokowi quoted in Jakarta on Saturday (1/1). According to Jokowi, all of the 2021 reviews have strengthened and unified the nation of Indonesia. All these trials have forged this great nation. Strengthen us. Uniting us, he writes. In a previous upload on Friday (12/31), President Jokowi said that throughout 2021, the Indonesian nation will be grappling with two major tasks, namely breaking the chain of viruses and sustaining economic growth. The pandemic and the economy, President Jokowi said, are like two bodies at the end of a movement that must be kept in balance. According to him, the pandemic has so far slowed down. “Hospitals are now more flexible in treating patients with illnesses unrelated to COVID-19. All this because of our role in respecting health protocols and intensifying vaccinations, ”he explained. The Head of State stressed that out of the vaccination target of 208 million, as of December 30, Indonesia had injected about 273 million doses of vaccine, including 160 million doses of the first vaccine and more than 113 million full doses of vaccine. Meanwhile, the president said, on the other end of the swing is the economy. Indonesia had experienced a recession minus economic growth, an economic slowdown in many sectors and high uncertainty in almost all areas. However, thanks to passion and hard work, the Indonesian people survived. “In the second quarter of 2021, the Indonesian economy will grow by 3.51% (year-on-year). On the other hand, the pandemic is at the origin of a new world: the digital civilization.E-commerce(e-commerce, -ed), for example, reached a value of $ 24.8 billion this year, ”he said on his Instagram account @jokowi.[prs]

