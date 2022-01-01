Chinese influencers come under President Xi Jinping’s ‘common prosperity’ campaign scanner





Chinese live streamers have used e-commerce, social media sites, and their personal celebrity potential to propel the growth of a multi-billion dollar industry, but their efforts are now the focus of the ‘prosperity’ campaign. commune ”of President Xi Jinping, YEAR reported, citing The Washington PostThe campaign is a sweeping crackdown that would bring celebrities as well as internet companies to heel in the name of accounting for differences and fighting inequalities. According to a report by the Washington Post, the ‘Common Prosperity’ campaign is part of a regulatory attack that has hit internet companies, private guardians and others that goes beyond targeting live streamers and further highlighting the authoritarian regime, YEAR reported. In addition, the campaign for common prosperity is also part of Chinese President Jinping’s economic goal to bring discipline to the new economy after years of spectacular expansion. Chinese tech sector criticizes Xi Jinping’s campaign for common prosperity On top of that, authorities are currently suing internet giants over competition, privacy and cryptocurrency concerns, YEAR reported. Meanwhile, on the other hand, big business is criticizing Xi Jinping’s goal of “common prosperity” because it violates the idea that China has become an economic giant over the previous two decades, which was entirely based on public-private cooperation. According to YEAR report, hyper-consumerism, as well as public displays of prosperity, are frowned upon. The repression also reflects a change in official thinking on which sectors to support to boost the country’s competitiveness. In the Chinese tech industry, it is suspected that the crackdown is motivated by tighter government control of consumer and government statistics, as well as a reaffirmation of government power over private industry while humiliating the growing number of digital billionaires. from the country. Additionally, the government crackdown on a celebrity-filled internet business reveals another government target, which claims those the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) considers to have too much power. (With entries from ANI, Image: AP / Unsplash / Representative)

