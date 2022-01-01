Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that a new system would be put in place for district headquarters hospitals





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government would close all headquarters hospitals (DHQ) and allow the private sector to provide health care to people living in remote areas through Naya Pakistan’s national health card.

The Prime Minister deplored that the DHQ hospitals had been deserted for lack of doctors during the launch of the health card during a ceremony at the Governor’s House. He asked, “Why should the government invest money if doctors don’t go to DHQ hospitals to help people?” “

The health card will be available in Lahore Division from January 1 (today), and all families in the Punjab would be covered by March 2022, according to the prime minister. The prime minister said the government would spend 400 billion rupees to provide health insurance to 30 million families in Punjab, calling it an important step towards forming a welfare state.

He said the massive investment in the health card plan would help build a strong health care infrastructure across the province, relieving the government of the burden of building new institutions. “Now the private sector will come out and establish hospitals all over the province,” he said, adding that the private sector would be incentivized to do so by low-cost land and the availability of imported medical equipment in China. duty free.

Thanks to the Medicare card, the private sector will be able to provide quality health care to the public, even in the most remote places of the province.

“The government wants to help all the poor to recover, as was the case in the welfare state of Medina,” Khan added, regretting that such a state does not exist in Muslim countries but exists in Europe.

The health cards will then be provided to residents of Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, where Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has a government, the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry urged Sindh’s chief minister to reconsider his decision and allow residents of his state to benefit from the Rs. 1 million health card. Chaudhry regretted that the Sindh government denies its people access to the facility, claiming that the provincial PPP government has consistently played the “Sindh card” but failed to play a “positive card. “.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also referred to other measures of the PTI government, such as bank loans to the salaried classes for the construction of housing. He said that of the 260 billion rupees in loan applications, 110 billion rupees had been authorized and 34 billion rupees had already been distributed. He noted that this would continue to grow over time. The importance of the Kamyab Pakistan and Ehsaas Ration programs was also explained by the Prime Minister.

Earlier, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced that the Lahore Division’s health card had been launched and that no one would need to travel to London or the United States for treatment. He said the universal health care program had started in Sahiwal and DG Khan divisions, and Punjab-wide coverage will allow 115 million people to receive free medical care.

Other health initiatives, including the construction of 23 hospitals in the province, would be completed soon, according to the chief minister. He said the district development program has updated 158 hospitals and health centers and 91 health plans will be completed. In 2013-18, the health budget was 169 billion rupees, but by 2018 it had grown to 389 billion rupees. He claimed that more than 37 billion rupees would be spent to provide free medicine throughout Punjab and that 35,000 jobs in the health sector would be created. The CM said the promise of 100,000 jobs would also be kept.

Prime Minister Khan then organized a series of meetings in the city to assess the state of development in Punjab, including one with the Chief Minister which was also attended by the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police. He also met Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the provincial Minister of Sports.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on what he called “the biggest development budget in history”, totaling Rs 740 billion for welfare projects public and municipal facilities.

Separately, Prime Minister Abdullah Khan Sumbal was briefed by the President of Planning and Development Abdullah Khan Sumbal on the budget allocation and the status of its use for ongoing projects in the education sectors. , roads and health.

Mr Khan urged that public welfare projects be completed on time while ensuring that the public receives high quality services. He also called on the administration to conduct strong public awareness campaigns regarding government development initiatives.

The Prime Minister also opened a Panahgah (refuge) on Ferozepur Road, stressing that the PTI government is committed to improving the lives of the poor. He called on the civil administration to ensure that inmates in the foster home have a safe and comfortable stay.

The new Panahgah can hold up to 80 men and 20 women at any one time.

