Covid cannot hamper India’s development this year: PM Modi

Amid growing concerns about the spread of Omicron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India must step up the pace of development in the new year and will not allow the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to attenuate the growth process.

He stressed that the country will continue to fight against the pandemic with “full caution and vigilance”, and will also look after the national interest.

Speaking during the release of the 10th installment of the PM-KISAN program, Modi unveiled the country’s achievements during the 2021 pandemic in sectors such as health, defense, agriculture, the startup ecosystem and infrastructure.

“2021 will be remembered for India’s bitter fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as well as for the reforms undertaken during the year,” Modi said, and hailed the achievement of over 145 crore of doses of Covid vaccine.

He said that over the past year India has accelerated the speed of reforms in various sectors and also created modern infrastructure.

Today, the growth rate of our economy is over 8%. Record foreign investments have arrived in India. Old records have also been broken in the collection of the GST. We have also established new paradigms in terms of exports and especially agriculture: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/bCj637r9qD – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

“We still need to accelerate the pace of development. Corona poses challenges, but it cannot slow down the growth process,” added the Prime Minister.

India saw a single-day increase of 22,775 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest since October 6 last year, as the number of active cases exceeded one lakh and the number of Omicron infections reached 1,431.

The Prime Minister said that as India enters the new year, the country must embark on a new journey building on the achievements of previous years.

He recalled the nation’s effort in the fight against the pandemic, vaccination and arrangement for vulnerable sections during the difficult time. The government provided free additional food grains to nearly 80 crore of people during the pandemic at a cost of Rs 2.6 crore lakh.

He said the government was working tirelessly to strengthen the country’s medical infrastructure and listed such efforts as new oxygen factories, new medical schools, wellness centers, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission with the aim of reorganizing the medical infrastructure.

Modi said the country is moving with the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas”. Many people spend their lives building the country.

“This year we will complete 75 years of our independence. It is time to begin a new dynamic journey of the country’s resolutions, to move forward with renewed vigor,” Modi said, elaborating on the power of collective effort.

In his first speech of 2022, Modi said that on many metrics India’s economy is doing better than before covid.

He pointed out that the Indian economy is growing by over 8%, the country has attracted record foreign investment, foreign exchange reserves have reached new highs and GST collections are increasing. In addition, the country has set new records in exports, especially in agriculture, he added.

Modi also said that in 2021, transactions of over Rs 70 lakh crore were made on UPI. More than 50,000 start-ups work in India, 10,000 of which have emerged in the past six months.

He added that the year 2021 was also the year of strengthening India’s cultural heritage. Initiatives such as the beautification and development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Kedarnath Dham, the renovation of Samadhi of Aadi Shankaracharya, the restoration of the stolen idol of the goddess Annapoorna, the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the obtaining World Heritage Status for Dholavira Festival and Durga Puja strengthen India’s heritage and enhance its tourism and pilgrimage potential, he said.

Additionally, Modi said the process has been started to raise the legal age of marriage for women to 21 from the current 18, and bring it to the same level as men.

He also mentioned the opening of the doors of Sainik schools and the National Defense Academy to female candidates. In addition, India is making unprecedented investments in the country’s sports infrastructure, the Prime Minister informed.

A global leader on climate change, Modi said India has also set a goal of net zero carbon emissions ahead of the world by 2070. Numerous renewable energy records, he said. he added, are being reached by India ahead of time. He also spoke about India’s hydrogen mission and its leadership in electric vehicles.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said that Prime Minister Gatishakti’s national master plan will give a further advantage to the pace of infrastructure construction in the country.

“Giving new dimensions to Make in India, the country has implemented ambitious plans for new sectors such as chip manufacturing, semiconductors,” he added.

The Prime Minister also released the 10th installment of PM-KISAN whereby over 20,900 crore rupees was transferred to more than 10.09 crore from beneficiary farming families. It also provided a capital grant of over Rs 14 crore to around 351 Farm Producers’ Organizations (OPAs), a move aimed at benefiting nearly 1.24 lakhs of farmers.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)