Opposition demands resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan after government drops ‘petrol bomb’





PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif addresses a party workers convention held in Rawalpindi on September 26, 2021 (left) and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses a public rally in Garhi Khuda Bux on December 27, 2021. PPI / FileShahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto- Zardari attacks the government. Shabaz hopes the New Year will rid the masses of inflation and injustice. Bilawal says the only way to end inflation is to “oust Imran Khan”.

The opposition said on Saturday that it would have been better for Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his post rather than ring the New Year’s Eve by dropping a “gas bomb” on the Pakistani nation.

In separate statements, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif criticized the government’s decision to increase the price of petroleum products.

“Governments around the world celebrate festive occasions by lowering prices, but on the contrary, Imran Niazi has dropped an inflationary bomb on the masses,” he said.

The PML-N chairman asked the prime minister to step aside instead of “punishing” the masses for his “incompetence”.

Shahbaz hoped the New Year would rid the masses of inflation, economic turmoil, hunger, disease and injustice.

For his part, Bilawal said that the increase in the prices of petroleum products was Imran Khan’s New Year’s gift to the citizens and that the only way to end inflation is to overthrow the PTI government.

Imran Khan has claimed that 2021 will be the year of prosperity, but 2022 has come, where the demands have gone, the PPP chairman asked.

He said the country experienced higher inflation than a year ago during the PTI tenure, but they continue to blame previous governments and try to portray them as incompetent.

Bilawal said the PPP faced the worst economic crisis in world history but failed to let citizens bear the brunt of inflation.

He urged the federal government to reduce the rates of petroleum products in line with international prices.

The PPP chairman said the only way to end inflation is to “kick out Imran Khan”.

Pakistan marks new year with Rs4 increase in oil price

On the eve of the new year, the federal government announced a further increase in the prices of petroleum products.

According to a notification released by the Finance Division on Friday, the price of gasoline and high-speed diesel (HSD) will increase by Rs 4 per liter for the first 15 days of January 2022.

The new tariffs would come into effect on January 1.

The increase was announced to meet the oil levy target agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As per the notification, the price of kerosene was increased by Rs 3.95 and that of light diesel (LDO) by Rs 4.15 per liter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/390923-opposition-demands-pm-imran-khans-resignations-after-govt-drops-petrol-bomb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos