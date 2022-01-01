Jokowi reveals two big jobs in 2021





President Joko Widodo during a press conference on Monday 23 August 2021. Photo: BPMI Jakarta (Lampost.co) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his thoughts at the turn of the year 2021-2022. In 2021, President Jokowi said the government has two main tasks, namely to control the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain economic growth. “Pandemics and the economy are like two bodies at the end of a shift that must be kept in balance,” said the Head of State through his report. Twitter @jokowi, Friday December 31, 2021. President Jokowi appreciates the role of all parties in adhering to health protocols and the success of vaccination throughout 2021. As a result, the current pandemic situation continues to subside. Hospital conditions are no longer met with Covid-19 patients. “Hospitals are now more flexible in treating patients with non-covid diseases,” he said. For vaccination, until December 30, 2021, approximately 273 million doses of vaccine have been injected. A total of 160 million doses for the first dose of vaccine and over 113 million for the second dose. Jokowi said economic issues are also a challenge. Indonesia has been hit by a recession minus economic growth, a slowdown in many sectors, various uncertainties due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. However, the economy can return to growth. “With passion and hard work, this nation survived. Indonesia’s economy in the third quarter of 2021 grew 3.51% (year-on-year). On the other hand, the pandemic has pushed a new world: the digital civilization. E-commerce, for example, reached a value of $ 24.8 billion this year, ”Jokowi said. At the end of 2021, Jokowi said, Indonesia will have a great opportunity to take the chair of the G20. The group of 19 countries plus the European Union represents about 60 percent of the world’s population, 80 percent of the world economy and 75 percent of total world trade. “Indonesia’s chairmanship of the G20 is an honor as well as an opportunity for Indonesia to play a more important and decisive role in the recovery of the world economy, a healthier, more just and more sustainable world governance” , Jokowi said. EDITOR Winarko

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.lampost.co/berita-jokowi-ungkap-dua-kerja-besar-selama-2021.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos