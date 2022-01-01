When Mike Tyson confronted Donald Trump about an alleged affair with the boxer’s wife





Tyson and Trump continue to have a strong friendship these days, but Tyson once angrily asked Trump about an alleged affair with his wife which has now been documented.

Mike Tyson lets out roar in final training footage

Mike Tyson previously confronted Donald Trump over an alleged affair with his wife as the couple’s friendship deteriorated long before Trump became president.

Tyson enjoyed an illustrious career, reigning as the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990 while also holding the record for the youngest boxer to win a world title.

During his time in the limelight, Tyson enjoyed a healthy relationship with former U.S. President Trump, whom he first met early in his boxing endeavors.

However, the friendship was not easy with Tim O’Brien, author of the book TrumpNation, recalling an incident between Trump and Tyson over an alleged affair.

Tyson had confronted Trump angrily over an affair with his ex-wife Robin Givens who he was married to for a year from 1988.

Mike Tyson was married to actress Robin Givens when the claim was made (

Picture:

Getty Images)

The author claimed that Tyson accused his friend of having an affair with Givens and angrily approached Trump.

“May I ask you, are you f ****** my wife?” Tyson reportedly asked Trump.

O’Brien has since quoted Trump’s first words after the meeting: “Now if I froze I’m dead … you wouldn’t stand a chance. Here is the world heavyweight champion, and he’s a solid piece of fu * **** armor. “

Trump’s immediate response to the allegation remains unknown and was not published in the book alongside the Trump quotes.

Tyson and Trump had had a long working relationship since they first met in the late 1980s.

Meanwhile, Tyson got into a massive bout with Michael Spinks for which Trump offered $ 11 million to perform at the Atlantic City Convention Hall near his New Jersey headquarters.

He scored a sensational first-round knockout victory and from that point on, Trump admitted his admiration for Tyson’s boxing skills that have gripped the nation throughout his explosive career.

Trump is said to have even attended training sessions and training camps for his longtime friend who won the undisputed world heavyweight titles after their friendship began.

Despite coming from polar ends of life, Trump and Tyson shared a common theme throughout their rambling childhoods.

Trump then staged further Tyson events with four of his seven title defenses falling to Atlantic City, which has turned into a “mecca” for American boxing.

The former president later became Tyson’s chief business adviser, but also attempted to establish an adversarial role in Tyson’s marriage to Givens.

Although their friendship was put to the test during this time, Tyson has continued to support Trump to the present day after his involvement in his rise in boxing.

He vocally supported his successful 2016 presidential campaign in which he spoke of their long-term friendship.

Tyson said in a 2016 interview with The Daily Caller: This shit ** is the real deal. Listen: I’m a ***** black mother from the poorest town in the country. I have been through a lot in life.

Mike Tyson is looking to return to the ring in 2022 (

Picture:

USA TODAY Sports)

And I know him. When I see him he shakes my hand and respects my family. None of them- Barack, whoever- nobody else does that. They are going to be who they are and despise me, my family.

So I vote for him. If I can get 200,000 or more people to vote for him, I will.

Tyson went on to explain how his association with Trump came about and detailed their similarities.

Were really good friends. We go back to 86, 87. Most of my successful and best fights have been in the Trumps hotels. He didn’t handle me, however. He was just helping me with my trial.

Were the same guy. A push for power, a drive for power. No matter what field we find ourselves in, we need power in it. It’s just who we are.

