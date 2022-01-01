



Alamy Prime Minister Boris Johnson has postponed a decision on possible further restrictions on Covid-19 until next week, sources said. Amid the increase in hospitalizations and the record number of cases, the government confirmed earlier this week that no new measures would be introduced until the New Year, allowing hotel businesses to remain open for the festivities. Johnson had confirmed he would reconsider the situation, leaving open the possibility of a ban on indoor mixing between households in January. However, reports say such a review is not expected until later next week, with Johnson being convinced that the hospitalization data collected over the holiday season is not reliable enough to draw definitive conclusions about it. impact of Omicrons. Alamy The report, published in The temperature, comes as the Office for National Statistics estimated that one in 25 people in the UK was infected with Covid-19 last week, and as concerns grew over rising rates of cases among over 60, the most vulnerable age group. Despite more than 2,000 people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 for second day in a row, source said The temperature that current numbers meant we are not in the territory for further restrictions, indicating data that appeared to show a drop in the proportion of people hospitalized with Covid-19 who were being treated for the illness alone, rather than for another problem health. About 67% of Covid-19 patients hospitalized last week were being treated primarily for the virus, up from 74% in early December. NHS supplier chief Chris Hopson recalled that the government had a high threshold to cross before introducing additional restrictions, and acknowledged that in the absence of this wave of critically ill elderly people, this threshold does not has not yet been crossed. Alamy Nonetheless, UK Health Security Agency chief medical adviser Susan Hopkins warned it was too early to draw firm conclusions about the severity of hospitals, adding that Omicron’s increased transmissibility and increased cases in the population over 60 in England means that it remains very likely that there will be significant pressure on the NHS in the coming weeks. News of Johnson’s postponement comes as South African health officials said the country’s Omicron wave appeared to be in decline, less than six weeks after the variant first appeared.

