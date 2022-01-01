Fact check: not mother of Sri Lankan man lynched in Pak in mourning near his charred body





Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, a 48-year-old Sri Lankan man was lynched and burned alive by a mob in Sialkot, Pakistan for alleged blasphemy on December 3, 2021. Video of a mob dragging the bruised body of the man on the street became viral on Social Media. Now a photograph is circulating with the claim that it shows the man’s mother crying in front of his charred body.

One of these messages can be seen below.

India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) found the claim and image to be misleading. This is an old photo of a demonstration where an effigy of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was burnt.

Archived versions of similar posts can be viewed here and here.

AFWA probe

We did a reverse search of the image and found that the original version (without filters) has been released by multiple social networks over the past few months.

The photo was also featured in a report from City 42, a Pakistani media outlet on July 9, 2020. In this version, it can be clearly seen that the woman is sitting in front of an effigy and not a body.

According to the report, the woman seen in the image is Afshan Latif, a former director of a government-run welfare center for poor women, and she has repeatedly made accusations against them. social networks against senior government officials, including Imran Khan.

Based on this, we researched and found several reports from mainstream Pakistani media on Afshan Latif. According to this information, Afshan Latif alleged in 2019 that the welfare center of which she had been superintendent was being used to provide underage orphans to powerful ministers. Over the years, she has organized multiple protests and online campaigns against ministers and ministries.

We further found a Twitter account under the name Afshan Latif which contained several photos and videos of protests by the same woman seen in the viral image.

On July 8, 2020, the grip also uploaded a video of Latif in the same outfit as seen in the viral image. The burning effigy is also visible in this video.

The video caption in Urdu translates to: “Tying a rope around Imran Khan’s neck, Afshan Latif burns his effigy outside the governor’s house after being trampled and dragged from the Lahore Coven to Mall Road.” A comparison between the viral image and a screenshot of the Twitter video can be seen here.

#_____ pic.twitter.com/u3w47nK1x1

Afshan Latif (@ AfshanLatif3) July 8, 2020

A comparison between the viral image and a screenshot of the Twitter video can be seen here.

Sri Lankan lynched in Sialkot

Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan, was working as a manager at a local factory in Sialkot, Pakistan when, on December 3, 2021, a mob tortured and burned him to death for allegedly desecrating posters bearing the Prophet Muhammad’s name, according to reports. information. Several people were arrested following the incident.

The image of Priyantha Kumara’s mother crying near her coffin after returning to Sri Lanka was released by The Associated Press.

I

A similar claim had already been verified by AFP.

It is therefore clear that the viral photo in question is not linked to the lynching of Priyantha Kumara but comes from a demonstration where an effigy of Pak PM Imran Khan was set on fire.

This viral photo shows the mother of a Sri Lankan, lynched by a mob in Pakistan over allegations of blasphemy, in mourning near her charred body. This image is from a 2020 protest where an effigy of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was burned in Lahore while Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana was a Sri Lankan who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot, Pakistan for alleged blasphemy on December 3, 2021 .

