Politics
Dictator Xi Jinping threatens Taiwan with ‘reunification’ in year-end speech
The President of the Chinese Communist Tyranny, Xi jinpingHe assured in his speech at the end of the year that “the complete reunification of the motherland” is “the common aspiration” of the “Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait”. A message that can only be interpreted as a threat to the small island of Taiwan, where a country created by civil war exiles that brought the Chinese Communist Party to power pits a successful democratic regime against the continent’s totalitarian dictatorship.
The message should be read in a context where the pressure of Chinese tyranny on the small island it only keeps growing, which has led to a very clear position from the United States who have come to assure, through their Joint Chiefs of Staff, that they are not only prepared to defend Taiwan militarily but that they will be perfectly capable of doing so.
In fact, in the recently completed October 2021, it became known that under Trump’s tenure US troops have formed elite units of the Taiwanese army, in a gesture that the Biden administration has not denied.
Tension since 1949
Chinese ambitions for its neighbor in the Strait of Formosa date back to the last moments of the civil war that brought Mao to power, when the defeated Kuomintang settled on the island fleeing the Communists who had defeated them in the China continental.
Since then, the dictatorial government of Tchang Kai-shek was evolving towards a regime that is currently fully democratic and that in addition, it has enjoyed notable economic success, making Taiwan one of the most prosperous countries with the highest standard of living in the Far East.
China, meanwhile, has forced the Taiwan’s international isolation, especially since it was recognized by the United States in the 1970s. Despite everything, the small Asian country has remained one of the most important in this area in international trade, especially in high-end sectors. technology like semiconductors.
A worsening conflict
Until recent years, Chinese ambitions did not have strong enough military backing to give any real value to threats of annexation, but the situation has changed and with this change tension in the Taiwan Strait has reached unknown levels since the 1950s.
China has not only increased its threats – which are also not isolated but are part of a broader expansionist policy throughout Southeast Asia – but instead made continuous forays into Taiwanese airspace and, last November, carried out major naval maneuvers in waters near Taiwan that clearly had threatening intent.
The heightened conflict of the Chinese Communist tyranny is reflected not only in its expansionist and threatening foreign policy, but also in an increase in domestic repression, especially in a Hong Kong which sees its democracy die.
The military route “shouldn’t be an option”
For her part, the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, took advantage of his New Year’s speech to tell his belligerent neighbors that the military road “must not become an option” to resolve the conflict between the two countries.
“These movements – with reference to the latest Chinese pressures – did little to help keep the peace regional and stability, ”Tsai said, while warning Xi Jinping’s government“ not to ignore the situation ”between the two countries.
In addition, Tsai recalled that “the military conflict will have an impact on economic stability” of a region essential not only for regional peace, but also for the economy and security of the entire planet. As he pointed out in an interview with Digital freedom the Taiwanese ambassador to Spain, a hypothetical military conflict between the two countries “would mean the end of the security architecture which has allowed peace and extraordinary economic development in the region for seven decades”.
Sources
2/ https://www.libertaddigital.com/internacional/mundo/2022-01-01/dictador-xi-jinping-amenaza-taiwan-con-reunificacion-discurso-fin-ano-6851643/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]