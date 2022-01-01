The President of the Chinese Communist Tyranny, Xi jinpingHe assured in his speech at the end of the year that “the complete reunification of the motherland” is “the common aspiration” of the “Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait”. A message that can only be interpreted as a threat to the small island of Taiwan, where a country created by civil war exiles that brought the Chinese Communist Party to power pits a successful democratic regime against the continent’s totalitarian dictatorship.

The message should be read in a context where the pressure of Chinese tyranny on the small island it only keeps growing, which has led to a very clear position from the United States who have come to assure, through their Joint Chiefs of Staff, that they are not only prepared to defend Taiwan militarily but that they will be perfectly capable of doing so.

In fact, in the recently completed October 2021, it became known that under Trump’s tenure US troops have formed elite units of the Taiwanese army, in a gesture that the Biden administration has not denied.

Tension since 1949

Chinese ambitions for its neighbor in the Strait of Formosa date back to the last moments of the civil war that brought Mao to power, when the defeated Kuomintang settled on the island fleeing the Communists who had defeated them in the China continental.

Since then, the dictatorial government of Tchang Kai-shek was evolving towards a regime that is currently fully democratic and that in addition, it has enjoyed notable economic success, making Taiwan one of the most prosperous countries with the highest standard of living in the Far East.

China, meanwhile, has forced the Taiwan’s international isolation, especially since it was recognized by the United States in the 1970s. Despite everything, the small Asian country has remained one of the most important in this area in international trade, especially in high-end sectors. technology like semiconductors.

A worsening conflict

Until recent years, Chinese ambitions did not have strong enough military backing to give any real value to threats of annexation, but the situation has changed and with this change tension in the Taiwan Strait has reached unknown levels since the 1950s.

China has not only increased its threats – which are also not isolated but are part of a broader expansionist policy throughout Southeast Asia – but instead made continuous forays into Taiwanese airspace and, last November, carried out major naval maneuvers in waters near Taiwan that clearly had threatening intent.

The heightened conflict of the Chinese Communist tyranny is reflected not only in its expansionist and threatening foreign policy, but also in an increase in domestic repression, especially in a Hong Kong which sees its democracy die.

The military route “shouldn’t be an option”

For her part, the President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, took advantage of his New Year’s speech to tell his belligerent neighbors that the military road “must not become an option” to resolve the conflict between the two countries.

“These movements – with reference to the latest Chinese pressures – did little to help keep the peace regional and stability, ”Tsai said, while warning Xi Jinping’s government“ not to ignore the situation ”between the two countries.

In addition, Tsai recalled that “the military conflict will have an impact on economic stability” of a region essential not only for regional peace, but also for the economy and security of the entire planet. As he pointed out in an interview with Digital freedom the Taiwanese ambassador to Spain, a hypothetical military conflict between the two countries “would mean the end of the security architecture which has allowed peace and extraordinary economic development in the region for seven decades”.