Thank you President Jokowi, now the Klaten Girpair suspension bridge stands firm

14 seconds ago

KLATEN – Klaten Regent Sri Mulyani checked and tested the Girpair Suspension Bridge, Tegalmulyo, on Saturday (01/01/2022).
Seeing the suspension bridge with the remote hamlet of Girpair, the number one person in Klaten praised the Jokowi government for meeting the expectations of the isolated residents of Klaten.

“On behalf of the people and the government of the Klaten regency, I would like to thank the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) for the construction of the connecting bridge that the inhabitants of Girpair dream, “he said on the review’s website.

It was added that the Girinstall Bridge is a difficult project to materialize. But thanks to the president and ministers, now the impossible has become a reality.

“Twice for the New Year at Girpair, in 2019, I used 1001 stairs again. Now it is different. In the new year 2022, after the construction of the suspension bridge, it will only take two minutes to reach the hamlet of Girpair, “he added.

Regent Sri Mulyani explained that people can now enjoy easier and faster transportation. Children want to go to school, whether they want to go to the village office or the sub-district office. In addition, Girpair residents can access health services more easily.

“I hope that the economic development of the surrounding community over the past two years will develop better. The attraction of Girpair is like opening a cafe or a restaurant, and of course the gondola ride is an attractive destination for visitors, ”he said.

Although work has started to be completed, the 120m-long suspension bridge has not yet been opened to the public.

Currently still in the testing process. Passing visitors are still limited to 40 people.

