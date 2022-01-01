The global community sees through the trap of Paks Af





Pakistan’s appeal for funding war-torn Afghanistan at OIC meeting was rejected over fears that financial support would be diverted to the Pakistan Deep State or the military through the Haqqani Network . So there is still no end to the plight of hungry Afghans.

The joint venture of the Pakistani military and the hybrid civilian government to harness the world’s resources in the name of aid to the hapless Afghan people ended in fiasco, when the 56 representatives of Muslim countries refused to support the government. Pakistan’s appeal for financial assistance. The Afghanistan meeting is believed to have been held in December on instructions from Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa to the hybrid civilian regime led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a cricketer turned politician. It is also reported that Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also invited by General Bajwa to raise the Kashmir issue during the meeting. However, Qureshi’s “private” pleadings were ignored.

Thus, the people of the war-torn country, in the shadow of famine, would wait for the New Year 2022 with little hope. They might have expected to usher in the optimism, but the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) held in Islamabad failed to muster the long-awaited funds and relief, nor the pledges of adequate food grains for nearly 35 million inhabitants. The OIC meeting, addressed by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, had an element of caution, if not an open warning to the world that the era of Islamic jihadists could return, causing an existential challenge for the developed world, especially the developed world. United States. However, the US representative and others were present, but they did not react to this one-day drama. There was no indication that the US $ 7 billion financial commitment in Afghanistan to the old regime by August 15, 2021 would be released.

The conference failed to report the funds the Khan regime was hoping for by hosting the high-profile OIC meeting. On the other hand, the issue of the dominance of the Haqqani network in the Taliban regime seems to have exposed Pakistan’s game plan to use the issue to seek massive financial support from world powers. Participants were well aware that the formidable Haqqani network continues to benefit from the support of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). There are reports that with the appointment of former ISI chief Faize Hamid as the commander of the Queta corpses, the drug lords have stepped up their activities. There is a sudden increase in drug trafficking in border towns. The new corps commander has posted his confidants at the border to ensure the supply of prohibited raw materials to processing units based in Karachi. Interestingly, the corps commander did not consult with provincial and federal authorities on this matter.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Martin Griffith, United States Special Envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West and European Union Envoy Tomas Nilasson attended the OIC conference, but India was not invited. However, India continued its efforts to send relief to Afghanistan. During this period, the third meeting of the regional consensus was held, comprising representatives of the countries of Central Asia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan. The meeting reportedly explored how to provide assistance to areas in Afghanistan adjacent to those countries. It has been estimated that Indian trucks carrying food grains regularly stopped by Pakistan may never reach remote areas.

With notable absentees, India, Iran and a few Central Asian countries, the OIC conference appears to be an effort to improve the sagging image of Khan and his political team, Pakistan Tahreek-i- Insaf, (PTI), who has just been defeated by the opposition parties in the municipal elections.

Meanwhile, pro-Khan journalists, especially people like Haroon Rashid, tell people that Imran Khan has appeared on the world stage to teach Christian countries like the United States and European countries a lesson. The apprehension is that most of the financial support could be diverted to the Pakistani Deep State or the military establishment through the ISI-controlled Haqqani Network. It is believed that if US-controlled financial institutions unfreeze the funds, it could further bolster Pakistan’s agenda to keep Afghanistan destabilized to seek more and more funds. Interestingly, the Saudi Arabia-led global fund for Afghanistan with an initial contribution of one billion rials would go towards food grains and other medical relief needs. Saudi Arabia is avoiding any cash aid, which could be clawed back by Pakistan. China has also been reluctant to offer much in cash.

Comments from Pakistani journalists revealed that their country’s close ally, Turkey, recently supplied up to 100 high-tech drones to India. On the other hand, Pakistan is inundated with Turkish plays like Erturagrul Ghazi, which portrays the great success of the Ottoman Empire.

The angst in Pakistani civil society seems to be endless under the current hybrid regime, not least due to Qamar Javed Bajwa’s double talk.

