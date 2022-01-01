PM Narendra Modi on COVID-19





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the coronavirus posed several challenges, but “Corona cannot stop India’s pace.” New Delhi: India must step up the pace of its development in the new year and will not allow the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic to slow down the growth process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. He stressed that the country will continue to fight against the pandemic with “full caution and vigilance”, and will also look after the national interest. Speaking during the publication of the 10th component of the PM-KISAN program, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the country’s achievements during the 2021 pandemic in sectors such as health, defense, agriculture, the ecosystem of start-up and infrastructure. “2021 will be remembered for India’s bitter fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as well as for the reforms undertaken during the year,” said Prime Minister Modi, who praised the achievement of more than 145 crores of Covid vaccine doses. He said that over the past year India has accelerated the speed of reforms in various sectors and also created modern infrastructure. “We still need to accelerate the pace of development. Corona poses challenges, but it cannot slow down the growth process,” added the Prime Minister. India saw a single-day increase of 22,775 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest since October 6, as the number of active cases exceeded one lakh and the number of infections at Omicron rose. reached 1,431. In his first speech of 2022, Prime Minister Modi said that the Indian economy was growing by more than 8%, that it was also attracting record foreign investment and that foreign exchange reserves had reached new highs and that the GST collections were increasing. While India is expected to register $ 400 billion in exports in this fiscal year, Prime Minister Modi said the country has also established new paradigms in exports and especially in agriculture. Prime Minister Modi further said the process has been launched to raise the age of marriage for women to 21, from the current 18, and bring it to the same level as men. He also mentioned the opening of the doors of Sainik schools and the National Defense Academy to female candidates. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

