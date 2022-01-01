Donald Trump Jr. despises Prince Andrew after Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction





Donald Trump Jr. evoked the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of Jeffrey Epstein, by asking his subscribers on social networks “that anything will happen” to Prince Andrew.

The former president’s eldest son shared an image on Instagram on Thursday showing the Duke of York with Maxwell and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims he was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the prince at the age of 17.

Photo shows Prince Andrew with his arm around Giuffre at a party hosted by Epstein at Maxwell’s London home in 2001. Giuffre says it was taken moments before she and Prince Andrew had any sex for the first time.

The photo was posted as part of a screenshot from a Fox News article titled “Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction could cause trouble for Prince Andrew”.

In his own caption, Trump Jr. wrote, “Will something happen or will we have information regarding any of the [the] sick that she helped activate in that ?? “

Trump Jr. included a poll in his Instagram story that contained the options “zero chance” and “less than zero chance.”

Prince Andrew comes under closer scrutiny in his relationship with Epstein after Maxwell was convicted of five counts, including trafficking a minor for the late billionaire financier to abuse.

The Duke denies having had sex with Giuffre, an alleged victim of trafficking, or having any knowledge of sexual offenses against children by Epstein at the time.

Giuffre has filed a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew over allegations he sexually assaulted her, which the Duke is desperately trying to dismiss. Lawyers for the royal have attempted to argue that the case should be dismissed in a New York court, as Giuffre actually lives in Australia.

In response, Giuffre’s attorneys described the prince’s attorneys’ decision as a “transparent attempt to delay the discovery of his own documents and testimony” before a possible trial.

Speaking to Newsweek, Nigel Cawthorne, a biographer who has written books on Prince Andrew, said the Duke of York’s photo with Maxwell and Giuffre “does not help” the case or public opinion against the royal.

“Now we have sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell standing next to a woman who says she has been trafficked, next to Prince Andrew who says he was not there,” said Cawthorne.

“If Maxwell had been acquitted it would have helped him, indeed they could have called him as a defense witness. Things look a little darker for him now.”

Another of Epstein and Maxwell’s prominent associates is Trump Jr.’s father. The former president has not spoken publicly about Maxwell’s conviction and there is no indication that he was involved or aware of her and Epstein’s child sex ring.

In July 2020, a reporter asked Donald Trump if he thought Maxwell could potentially implicate others involved in Epstein’s crimes.

“I don’t know, I didn’t really follow him too much. I just wish him luck, frankly,” Trump said. “I’ve met her a number of times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is.”

Prince Andrew’s attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, has been contacted for comment.

Donald Trump Jr. asked his subscribers on social networks “that anything will happen” to Prince Andrew following the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell. Max Mumby-Indigo / ANGELA WEISS-AFP / Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/prince-andrew-ghislaine-maxwell-conviction-donald-trump-jr-1664653 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos