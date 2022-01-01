Taiwanese leader urges China to curb “military adventurism”

TAIPEI Taiwan’s president on Saturday urged China to curb its “military adventurism”, with tensions between the two sides at their highest level in years.

Beijing has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as it rejects the position that the island is Chinese territory.

Chinese fighter jets have made a historically high number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone in recent months.

Beijing authorities “should stop the spread of military adventurism in their ranks,” Tsai said in his New Year’s speech.

“The use of military means is absolutely not an option to resolve disputes between our two parties.”

Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, and has pledged to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

President Xi Jinping, in his New Year’s speech, said that “the complete reunification of our homeland is a shared aspiration among the people” in both China and Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry warned in October that military tensions with China were at their highest in four decades after a record number of Chinese planes entered its air defense zone.

Beijing has also intensified its efforts in recent years to isolate Taiwan on the international stage.

He considers any formal declaration of an “independent” Taiwan as a provocation and has repeatedly threatened consequences for countries that support Taipei in its self-determination.

Beijing urged Taiwan’s declining diplomatic allies to switch sides.

More recently, Nicaragua recognized Beijing above Taipei and China on Friday opened its embassy in the Central American country.

