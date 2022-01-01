Politics
Texas Secretary of State’s partial audit of 2020 election reveals few issues
The Texas Secretary of State’s office released the first batch of results of its review of the 2020 general election, finding few problems despite repeated and unsubstantiated claims by GOP leaders questioning the integrity of the electoral system.
The first phase of the review, released on New Years Eve, highlighted election data from four counties in Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin that showed little discrepancy between the electronic count and the manual count of ballots. vote in a sample of polling stations. These partial manual counts were an important part of the results produced by the Secretary of State, which largely focused on the routine maintenance of voters’ lists and the post-election processes that were already in place before the state launched what ‘he qualified as a full forensic audit. .
Samuel Taylor, spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office on Friday said the review was needed to clarify issues to be resolved for the next election.
But Remi Garza, president of the Texas Association of Election Administrators, said there was nothing in the first round of journal results that raised alarm bells for him.
There doesn’t appear to be anything too unusual about the information provided, said Garza, who is the Cameron County Election Administrator. I hope no one is drawing solid conclusions one way or the other regarding the information provided. I think it’s just very simple, very factual, and ultimately it will play a part in the final conclusions that will be drawn once the second phase is over.
According to the state review of partial manual counties of counties, which they are already required to perform under state law, there was little difference between electronic and manual counts and counties were able to justify these inconsistencies.
In Collin County, for example, a partial manual count of ballots in three ridings revealed a voting gap of 17. County officials said the difference was due to curbside voters who are allowed to vote. vote from their car using machines that do not produce paper files. , according to the states report.
Dallas County had a vote gap of 10 in seven ridings, but the state report says this appeared to have resulted from a data entry error when county officials first released the results of the partial manual settlement to the State.
Manual counts showed a discrepancy of five postal votes in 10 constituencies in Harris County, which county officials said was caused by an error in the manual count of the ballots.
Tarrant County had no discrepancies in the sample of seven ridings it was to examine.
As of November 2020, the votes for the four counties examined amounted to around 4 million, or about 35% of the 11.3 million votes cast statewide.
Although the Secretary of State’s office has qualified its review as a comprehensive forensic audit of the election, the first phase of the review includes partial manual counts of ballots and security assessments, which all counties are already required to undergo as part of the typical electoral process. State law requires that partial manual counts be taken within 72 hours of the close of polling stations after each election.
The second phase, which will take place in 2022, will be a review of election records to ensure that election administration procedures have been properly followed, according to documentation previously released by the state. This includes reviewing the records of the accuracy tests of voting machines, advance voting lists and forms detailing the chain of custody of sealed ballot boxes and other election materials kept by counties. In its New Year’s report, the state said it would also use these reviews to examine the causes of the vote discrepancies captured in the partial manual counts.
The high-profile four-county review by the Secretary of State’s office, the state agency that oversees the elections, was announced in September, just hours after former President Donald Trump publicly urged the governor Greg Abbott to add election audit legislation to the agenda of the Declares Third Special Legislative Session last fall. As part of his baseless efforts to cast doubt on the outcome of his failed re-election bid, Trump’s appeal came despite the lack of evidence of irregularities in the state’s elections and the fact that ‘he won the state.
The reviewer, Secretary of State John Scott, previously helped Trump challenge the 2020 Pennsylvania election results. Appointed to the post by Abbott, Scott said in an interview with the Texas Tribune in October that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election and saw nothing to suggest the election was stolen from Trump.
In a statement released Friday, Harris County Election Administrator Isabel Longoria said the Harris County Clerk’s Office processed, verified and balanced a fair and accurate election in November 2020. After performing a manual ballot count mail-in vote for the 2020 election, Longoria said her office found no noticeable concerns.
Carrying out a manual count on such a large scale as the November 2020 elections is an intensive process, Longoria said. The process involved manual sorting of 179,174 ballots by constituency, followed by a manual count for 10 constituencies designated by the Secretary of State. Despite this challenge, our team managed to tie the tally with a gap of just five ballots.
The state’s progress report for the first phase of its audit also included data relating to the regular maintenance of the state’s massive list of registered voters, which passed 16.9 million in November 2020, this that goes beyond its review in four counties. But some of the figures highlighted by the state either appear to be wrong or remain unverified.
For example, the Secretary of State’s office reported that it had sent counties a list of 11,737 registrations of registered voters that it considered to be possible non-U.S. Citizens. But the Tribune previously reported that dozens of citizens, many of whom have registered to vote in their naturalization ceremonies, have been marked for consideration.
While it has yet to complete investigating the records, the state also included an unverified figure of 509 voter records, or about 0.0045% of the 11.3 million votes cast in November. 2020 in which a voter may have voted in Texas and another state or jurisdiction. The state said work on reviewing those records to rule out those that mistakenly matched due to data issues would not be completed until January.
The state also highlighted the survey with 67 votes out of around 0.0006% of the votes cast in the 2020 general election cast by potentially deceased voters. This review is not yet complete.
In his report, the Secretary of State stressed that the removal of ineligible or deceased voters from electoral rolls does not in itself indicate that illegal votes have been cast.
These maintenance activities are mandated by state law to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the statewide voters list, the report says. Maintenance of the voters list is performed on a regular and ongoing basis in Texas to prevent ineligible voters from voting and to prevent individuals from voting using another person’s voter registration information.
The state has a bad history of reviewing voter lists for ineligible people. In 2012, the state settled a lawsuit over its futile efforts to remove the deceased from lists in which thousands of Texans received letters asking them to prove they were alive. State’s first efforts to browse lists of so-called non-citizens in 2019 produced a botched scrutiny that jeopardized the voting rights of tens of thousands of naturalized citizens, whom he was forced to give up after being sued in federal court.
Disclosure: The Texas Secretary of State has financially supported The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, non-partisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial support plays no role in Tribunes journalism. Find a full list of them here.
