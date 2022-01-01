



BORIS Johnson hailed the plan to put the crown stamp back on the side of pint glasses as a key Brexitin 2021 success.

In a press release issued to mark the first anniversary of the UK-EU trade and cooperation agreement, the UK government also listed plans to bring pounds and ounces back to UK stores as an advantage of leaving the EU.

Under EU rules, the crown stamp, which indicated that the pint or half-pint was genuine, was replaced with a European mark of conformity, but EU law never prohibited the use of imperial measurements alongside metric measurements. The Prime Minister said his government’s actions show the UK is benefiting from the enormous potential our new freedoms bring. READ MORE: New Brexit rules that come into effect on January 1 and how Scotland will be affected Other Brexit benefits claimed by the Conservative government include resuming control of our borders, signing new free trade agreements and securing the vaccine rollout. Despite previous claims by conservative figures, fact-checkers at the BBC, experts at the Institute for Government and the head of the UK’s medicines regulator MHRA have all confirmed that Brexit did not helped speed up vaccine deployment. There has also been huge criticism of some of the free trade deals the Johnsons government has struck, fearing that those with countries like Australia and New Zealand risk sabotaging the agricultural industry. British. The Conservative government further claimed that Brexit saw the UK start to cut red tape and red tape. However, the rule changes that came into effect on January 1, 2022 have resulted in a dramatic increase in the amount of paperwork involved in dealing with the EU. Other benefits listed include England’s move towards legalizing genetically modified foods and other opportunities originally listed in a UK government statement issued in September. By 2022, the Prime Minister affirmed that the United Kingdom will go further and faster to maximize the opportunities of Brexit. He said: A year ago today, we started our new relationship with the EU through the world’s largest tariff-free and quota-free free trade agreement – the Kingdom Trade and Cooperation Agreement. -United-EU. This was only the beginning of our mission since then has been to maximize the benefits of Brexit so that we can thrive as a modern, vibrant and independent country. READ MORE: Scottish government lists ‘myriad damage’ Brexit has caused Scotland We replaced free movement with a points-based immigration system. Last year, we achieved the fastest vaccine deployment in Europe while avoiding slow European processes. And from Singapore to Switzerland, we have negotiated ambitious free trade agreements to boost jobs and investment here at home. But that’s not all. From simplifying the incredibly complex EU obligations on beer and wine to proudly restoring the crown seal to the side of pint glasses, we’ve cut down on EU bureaucracy and bureaucracy and restored the voucher meaning in our rulebook. The work is not done and we must continue our momentum. Over the coming year, my government will go further and faster to deliver on the Brexit promise and harness the enormous potential of our new freedoms. The prime ministers’ praise for Brexit’s major successes comes after the Scottish government released a list outlining the myriad damage leaving the EU has done to society.

