Jokowi’s leadership enables Indonesia to remove pandemic impact





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo stressed that collaborative measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic were seen as very effective. This was conveyed by the President of KNPI Palu City, Sidiq Djatola. According to Sidiq, Jokowi’s policy has proven to be effective in suppressing the spread of Covid-19. Sidiq is optimistic that when all stakeholders participate in the collaboration, the pandemic in Indonesia will be over quickly. “This policy (of collaboration) is quite effective. Because I see that Pak Jokowi didn’t just order the head of the national police or the BIN. But involve all stakeholders. And that then becomes our hope. Involve all stakeholders and accelerate collective immunity and accelerate the completion of the pandemic, ”said Sidiq, Saturday (1/1/2022). Read also : Jokowi is considered to have opened the doors to the advancement of regional education through digitization Sidiq said the role of each community is very important to accelerate the management of this pandemic. Because according to him, the problem of the pandemic which struck this country is not only the business of the government, but the task of the whole community. “We must not leave this matter solely on the shoulders of the government. But everything must go hand in hand. At least comply with government regulations, namely the establishment of health protocols. While what Mr. Jokowi is doing, we are very supportive. And that’s good, “said Sidiq. Under Jokowi’s leadership, Indonesia has become the best country to handle the Covid-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia. Read also : Jokowi gives two special instructions to Sandiaga Uno to awaken tourism and the creative economy Based on data released by Nikkei Asia, Indonesia has managed to become the country with the best Covid-19 recovery index in Southeast Asia. Indonesia’s success in managing this pandemic can be seen in the growing number of COVID-19 positive patient cases. During the period August to October 2021, under Jokowi’s control, discoveries of active cases fell by 94.55%

