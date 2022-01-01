Welcome the new year, Jokowi: welcome 2022 with a new spirit – Online alert





JAKARTA, Waspada.co.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wished a happy new year 2022. This was forwarded by President Jokowi through his personal Instagram account. “To welcome 2022 with a new spirit, to work for Advanced Indonesia,” Jokowi wrote, quoted by his Instagram account @jokowi, on Saturday (1/1). Jokowi said 2021 has passed with all the tests for the people of Indonesia. He detailed, from the pandemic, the recession, as well as the high uncertainty. “All these trials have forged this great nation. Strengthen us. Unites us, ”Jokowi said. Jokowi believes the current pandemic has slowed down. Hospitals are more flexible in treating patients with non-Covid illnesses. According to him, this is all due to the role of the Indonesian people together in complying with health protocols and stepping up vaccinations. Meanwhile, regarding the economic recovery, Jokowi acknowledged that Indonesia has experienced recession, negative growth, economic slowdown in many sectors and high uncertainty in almost all areas. However, with passion and hard work, Indonesia can survive. “Indonesia’s economy in the third quarter of 2021 grew 3.51% (year-on-year). On the other hand, the pandemic is spawning a new world: the digital civilization. E-commerce , for example, reached a value of $ 24.8 billion this year, ”Jokowi proudly says. The president continued, from December 1, 2021 until next year, Indonesia will serve as the chair of the G20, which is a group of 19 countries plus the European Union that collectively represent around 60% of the world’s population, 80 % of the world economy and 75% of total world trade. Jokowi believes that the Indonesian presidency of the G20 is an opportunity for a better Indonesia in 2022. “It is an honor as well as an opportunity for Indonesia to play a greater role in the coming year in determining the recovery of the global economy, sounder, fairer and more sustainable global governance. “, he concluded. (wool / merdeka / ari / d2)

