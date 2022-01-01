Brexit: Boris Johnson hires himself – British commerce sees it differently

fromSandra Kathe Close

After Brexit and Britain’s exit from the Customs Union, another transitional phase is now over and British businesses are on the alert.

London – As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrates the anniversary of the Brexit deal with the EU as a success for his country and his government, representatives from many industries have expressed reservations about the effects of the new rules which will come into effect on New Years Day. Following last year’s exports, these now affect all import transactions from the EU and could not only slow imports due to inspection procedures complicated, but also make imports more expensive by 300 to 400 pounds (about 350 to 475 euros) per shipment.

The head of the CCF frozen food industry association, Shane Brennan, has warned of the British newspaper The Guardian. Brennan is certain that the big danger behind trade barriers is small businesses that regularly have to import small quantities after a similar phenomenon brought many small exporters in her industry to their knees last year. The Small Business Association also told the newspaper that around a quarter of member companies were not sufficiently prepared for the introduction of import controls.

End of the Brexit transition phase: new controls on imports to Great Britain

With the transition period ending on New Years Day, new laws for importing goods from the 27 EU member states will come into force in Britain. Importantly, they involve complicated checks that require retailers to provide detailed documentation before goods are loaded. When goods are imported into Britain, they are checked again, which can lead to delays, especially at the start.

After last year, new rules for exports to the EU resulted in a 70 percent drop for some manufacturers of frozen foods, the same could now be happening with imports. (Archive image) © Ben Stansall / AFP

The fact that despite six years of preparation and cutting edge technology, no digital solution has been found has been particularly criticized. The latest exception rules for import controls now apply in the area of ​​veterinary controls for food and plants as well as at the still hotly contested border between the UK part of Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom. Republic of Ireland belonging to the EU.

Industry criticizes Brexit deal: Johnson sees positive consequences for Britain

While industry representatives such as Simon Spurell, co-founder of the Cheshire Cheese Company, recently described the hard Brexit imposed by the Johnson government to the Guardian as the greatest disaster a government has ever negotiated, Johnson in praised in a government statement on the anniversary of the country’s exit from the EU-Customs Union and Internal Market Brexit policy. Our task since then has been to reinforce the benefits of Brexit so that we can succeed as a modern, dynamic and independent country, the German news agency quotes the British Prime Minister.

Instead of freedom of movement with unhindered immigration, a migration system is in place that attracts the brightest minds, Johnson said. Ambitious trade agreements have been concluded with many countries. We have ensured the fastest vaccination campaign across Europe avoiding heavy European trials, Johnson said.

Brexit policy: Boris Johnson wants to keep his promises for Britain

After all, Britain abolished “insanely complex” European taxes on wine and beer and reintroduced traditions such as the crown stamp as the standard for pint glasses. “We are dismantling the rules and bureaucracy in the EU and bringing common sense back to our regulations.” Johnson stressed that the job was not yet done. “In the new year, my administration will go further and faster to deliver on the Brexit commitment and harness the enormous potential our new freedoms bring,” Johnson said.

Critics, on the other hand, accuse the Conservative government of relying only on symbolic gestures. Many industries complain about a shortage of skilled workers due to stricter entry rules. However, so far there has been no application for a visa program for science award winners from all over the world. Only one commercial contract was signed from scratch. According to experts, the contract with Australia weakens British farmers.

Brexit and Corona: Significant drop in UK industry profits

While the Johnson government justifies the negative policy developments mainly on the consequences of the corona pandemic, the development of EU exports from Britain is already showing the first trends, which could now also affect UK businesses in the imports. According to statistics from the British Food and Drink Federation, exports fell 24% in the first nine months of 2021, according to the Guardian. Compared to the periods leading up to Brexit and the corona pandemic, this is a drop for the industry of 2.7 billion pounds. (ska with dpa)