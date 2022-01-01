This year, Mike Pence should resolve to become our next president.





What if Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard Pence What My 2021 Inbox Reveals About The 2024 GOP Run The 10 Republicans Most Likely To Run For President Vice President’s Dilemma: Establishment Or Grassroots? FOLLOWING:

Assessed his own political status as 2021 draws to a close?

Considered his bravery on Jan 6th and does he want it as part of his legacy?

Fearfully anticipates Donald Trump Donald Trump Roberts calls for judicial independence in year-end report

Believe in New Year’s resolutions?

If any or all of these scenarios hold true, Pence will do the right thing in early 2022 by announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, stressing that his party needs to get rid of Trump and immediately campaigning to bring them back. Republicans to reason.

We haven’t heard much from Pence since the Capitol Riots. He alone kept the republic that day (and that night). If Benjamin Franklin could vote for man of the year, it would be for Pence. The calm face of the then vice president fulfilling his ministerial duty of counting electoral votes that day contrasted starkly with the adorable smoothness of his face for the previous four years as he gazed at Trump with reverence.

On January 6, the good Christian of Pence finally joined the good servant of the Constitution who had sworn to defend himself against enemies, nationals or foreigners. His candidacy would mobilize many loyal Christians who, remarkably, stand with Trump against their better judgment. They want a believer who knows the Bible the right way. They would vote for Pence in 2024.

The good and sane former Indiana governor in Pence would also reappear in his campaign, reminding people that government can be the answer, not the problem. Its hover state credentials would place it perfectly to bring together not only the Red States, but also (depending on who runs for Democrats) a number of Blue and Purple States in the Midwest.

As Pence reflects on his future, he might happily look forward to sharing the stage of the debate with Trump. No need to go crazy; instead, he can be an articulate politician shouting out the sheer ignorance of the bully standing at the desk next to his. People from both parties yearn for such simple courage. But that would be easier than when he ignored death threats on Capitol Hill as he dutifully utters Joe BidenJoe Biden Roberts calls for judicial independence in Biden year-end report to speak to President of Ukraine Documents show the Chinese government collects a lot of data on Western social networks: MORE report, President of the United States.

January 6 is a key date for Pence. Who better to declare the end of the Trump era on this anniversary? He may appear on the anniversary of the riot at a press conference in the farming country of Indianas, emboldened and ready to ward off the inevitable nonsense of Trump’s henchmen. Like Cary Grant in North by Northwest, he can hide in the cornfields while they shoot him, then emerge to ward off their evil. He will instantly gain the support of some members of his party and a progressive majority as time goes by and his former boss’s boast becomes as tiresome as it is rotten.

Pence may be thinking that way right now. He has the political skills, the rhetorical ability and the track record to win a Republican convention victory in 2024. He wants his grandchildren to think well of him. He asks forgiveness from the divinity he adores. Everything that is important to him goes in this direction.

Get up, Mike Pence! Resolve to hinder a vile and brutal leader. Re-emerge to restore the reason for your party and the legitimacy of your legacy. You will have good wishes from all who could possibly vote against you in November 2024 and the inevitable support of those in your party who are needed to nominate you that summer.

Pence is a good man January 6 proved it, at least in constitutional terms. May his conscience, his courage, his fellow citizens or even a simple New Year’s resolution lead him to honor this date by announcing his intention to represent his party at the top of his list in the next presidential election.

Richard Weisberg is the WalterFloersheimer Professor of Constitutional Law at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University and a Distinguished Visiting Professor of Law at the University of Pittsburgh. He was appointed to the American Commission on the Preservation of the Heritage of the Americas Abroad under the Obama administration. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/587723-this-year-mike-pence-should-resolve-to-become-our-next-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos