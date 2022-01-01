Miftah castigates Prime Minister Imran Khan for surrendering to IMF





KARACHI – PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Friday that after the government unveiled the SBP amending bill in the National Assembly yesterday, the State Bank of Pakistan has “now become the State Bank of the IMF”.

Speaking at a press conference alongside PML-N leader Musaddik Malik, he said the government was “completely dependent” on the international lender for its policies. “The State Bank is now a higher authority in parliament and we are not against the autonomy of the State Bank, but from now on there will be no more control of fiscal and monetary policy,” said Ismail. PML-N chief said government would not be able to borrow central bank loans for the time being as it lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for “surrendering to the IMF “.

“Even if a flood hits the country, the government cannot take loans from SBP,” he said. The former finance minister also noted that Parliament can no longer release summaries without the approval of the “State Bank of the IMF”.

Regarding the 2021 (additional) finance bill, Ismail said inflation would rise in the country as the government introduced a wide range of taxes on edible and commonly used items. “If the country receives a donation, it will also be taxed […] only Toshakhana gifts and the air we breathe will not be taxed, ”said the head of the PML-N. The government has proposed taxes on solar panels, canola oilseeds, irrigation items, bread, medicine raw materials, wheat, spices, cell phones, laptops and other items. , said the head of the PML-N, noting that additional taxes worth 300 billion rupees have been proposed.

“There is nothing that is not taxed,” he said, adding that the government was not cutting spending and therefore decided to impose new taxes on the masses.

For his part, PML-N chief Musaddik Malik said the “East India Company” had returned to Pakistan as he called on the prime minister to draw up a budget that would benefit the common people of Pakistan.

“I would like to see Imran Khan make a budget for the one who earns Rs20,000

“You taxed the drugs […] should people (be forced in this way to) bury their former parents? ” He asked.

He noted that the underprivileged, who are content with pulses and vegetables for meals, will now have nothing to turn to as the government also seeks to tax these products.

“If we continue to have Rs8,000 electricity bills, what are we going to eat?

The leader of the PML-N said during the government’s negotiations with the IMF, “no one from Pakistan was present there, because on both sides of the table, the representatives of the IMF were present”.

“Those who really defended Pakistan were fired on the orders of the prime minister,” he said.

